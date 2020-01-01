Problem with setTimeout

Hi.
I have this script:
var elements= document.querySelectorAll('.preloader');
elements.forEach(function(el){el.classList.remove('preloader');})
And I need a 2-second delay before removing the “preloader” class from the html. None of these two scripts work and I do not know why:
var elements= document.querySelectorAll('.preloader');
elements.forEach(function(el){setTimeout(function(el){ el.classList.remove('preloader') }, 2000);})
var elements= document.querySelectorAll('.preloader');
elements.forEach(function(el){setTimeout(el.classList.remove('preloader'), 2000);})
Thanks for any comment.