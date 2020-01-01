Problem with setTimeout

Hi.

I have this script:

var elements= document.querySelectorAll('.preloader'); elements.forEach(function(el){el.classList.remove('preloader');})

And I need a 2-second delay before removing the “preloader” class from the html. None of these two scripts work and I do not know why:

var elements= document.querySelectorAll('.preloader'); elements.forEach(function(el){setTimeout(function(el){ el.classList.remove('preloader') }, 2000);})

var elements= document.querySelectorAll('.preloader'); elements.forEach(function(el){setTimeout(el.classList.remove('preloader'), 2000);})

Thanks for any comment.