Problem with running a JavaFX project on Netbeans 12.4

Hi,

I am able to run: FXMLJavaFXMaven Archetype and SimpleJavaFXMavenArchetype provided by Natebeans 12.4. Now I created the application using following steps:

File-→NewProject-→ Java with Maven and Java Application-→ProjectName(JavaFx2) and then I right clicked on javafx2 from the project list-→New-→other-→JavaFX2 (Frome categories) and File Types(JavaFxMain Class)-→Next-→ClassName(Fx2FXMain) and Package(com.mycompany.javafx2)-→finish, I got following code with full of red balls (i.e. errors):

import javafx.application.Application;//err package not exist

import javafx.event.ActionEvent;//err package not exits and so in all import declaration

import javafx.event.EventHandler;

import javafx.scene.Scene;

import javafx.scene.control.Button;

import javafx.scene.layout.StackPane;

import javafx.stage.Stage; /**

* @author zulfi

*/

public class Fx2FXMain extends Application { @Override

public void start(Stage primaryStage) {

Button btn = new Button();

btn.setText(“Say ‘Hello World’”);

btn.setOnAction(new EventHandler() { @Override public void handle(ActionEvent event) { System.out.println("Hello World!"); } }); StackPane root = new StackPane(); root.getChildren().add(btn); Scene scene = new Scene(root, 300, 250); primaryStage.setTitle("Hello World!"); primaryStage.setScene(scene); primaryStage.show(); } /** @param args the command line arguments

*/

public static void main(String args) {

launch(args);

}

}

All import instructions are giving the error, package does not exits. Somebody please guide me.

Zulfi.