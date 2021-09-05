Problem with running a JavaFX project on Netbeans 12.4

Hi,
I am able to run: FXMLJavaFXMaven Archetype and SimpleJavaFXMavenArchetype provided by Natebeans 12.4. Now I created the application using following steps:

File-→NewProject-→ Java with Maven and Java Application-→ProjectName(JavaFx2) and then I right clicked on javafx2 from the project list-→New-→other-→JavaFX2 (Frome categories) and File Types(JavaFxMain Class)-→Next-→ClassName(Fx2FXMain) and Package(com.mycompany.javafx2)-→finish, I got following code with full of red balls (i.e. errors):

import javafx.application.Application;//err package not exist
import javafx.event.ActionEvent;//err package not exits and so in all import declaration
import javafx.event.EventHandler;
import javafx.scene.Scene;
import javafx.scene.control.Button;
import javafx.scene.layout.StackPane;
import javafx.stage.Stage;

/**
*

  • @author zulfi
    */
    public class Fx2FXMain extends Application {

    @Override
    public void start(Stage primaryStage) {
    Button btn = new Button();
    btn.setText(“Say ‘Hello World’”);
    btn.setOnAction(new EventHandler() {

         @Override
     public void handle(ActionEvent event) {
         System.out.println("Hello World!");
     }
 });
 
 StackPane root = new StackPane();
 root.getChildren().add(btn);
 
 Scene scene = new Scene(root, 300, 250);
 
 primaryStage.setTitle("Hello World!");
 primaryStage.setScene(scene);
 primaryStage.show();

    }

    /**

    • @param args the command line arguments
      */
      public static void main(String args) {
      launch(args);
      }

}

All import instructions are giving the error, package does not exits. Somebody please guide me.

Zulfi.