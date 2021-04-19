Problem with Quick Tip: Get a Homestead Vagrant VM Up and Running

Hello guys, i am having trouble setting up the VM

i already went to the host:

192.168.10.10 homestead.app 192.168.10.10 test1.app 192.168.10.10 test2.app 192.168.10.10 test3.app

and already edited the homestead.yaml

sites:

- map: homestead.test to: /home/vagrant/Code/Project/public

sites:

- map: homestead.app to: /home/vagrant/Code/Project/public

sites:

- map: test1.app to: /home/vagrant/Code/test1

sites:

- map: test2.app to: /home/vagrant/Code/test2

sites:

- map: test3.app to: /home/vagrant/Code/test3

databases:

- homestead

but when i try to open on a browser it says:

# Your connection is not private Attackers might be trying to steal your information from **test1.app** (for example, passwords, messages, or credit cards). [Learn more](chrome-error://chromewebdata/#) NET::ERR_CERT_AUTHORITY_INVALID

any idea?