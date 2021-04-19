Problem with Quick Tip: Get a Homestead Vagrant VM Up and Running

Hello guys, i am having trouble setting up the VM
i already went to the host:
192.168.10.10 homestead.app
192.168.10.10 test1.app
192.168.10.10 test2.app
192.168.10.10 test3.app
and already edited the homestead.yaml
sites:
- map: homestead.test
to: /home/vagrant/Code/Project/public
sites:
- map: homestead.app
to: /home/vagrant/Code/Project/public
sites:
- map: test1.app
to: /home/vagrant/Code/test1
sites:
- map: test2.app
to: /home/vagrant/Code/test2
sites:
- map: test3.app
to: /home/vagrant/Code/test3
databases:
- homestead
but when i try to open on a browser it says:
# Your connection is not private
Attackers might be trying to steal your information from **test1.app** (for example, passwords, messages, or credit cards). [Learn more](chrome-error://chromewebdata/#)
NET::ERR_CERT_AUTHORITY_INVALID
any idea?