Problem with Quick Tip: Get a Homestead Vagrant VM Up and Running

Server Config
#1

Hello guys, i am having trouble setting up the VM
i already went to the host:
192.168.10.10 homestead.app
192.168.10.10 test1.app
192.168.10.10 test2.app
192.168.10.10 test3.app

and already edited the homestead.yaml

sites:

- map: homestead.test

  to: /home/vagrant/Code/Project/public

sites:

- map: homestead.app

  to: /home/vagrant/Code/Project/public

sites:

- map: test1.app

  to: /home/vagrant/Code/test1

sites:

- map: test2.app

  to: /home/vagrant/Code/test2

sites:

- map: test3.app

  to: /home/vagrant/Code/test3

databases:

- homestead

but when i try to open on a browser it says:

Your connection is not private

Attackers might be trying to steal your information from test1.app (for example, passwords, messages, or credit cards). Learn more

NET::ERR_CERT_AUTHORITY_INVALID

any idea?