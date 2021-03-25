Problem with <picture> tag

As Gandalf said you need to fix the html errors as your attributes are wrong in those img and picture tags but they aren’t really the cause of the problem.
Images are inline elements and are stacked on the baseline (not the bottom) of an element and they also respect the white space around them hence why you get a gap at the bottom and the side.
If you set the the image to display:block the issue will go away.
.logo{display:block}
The reason why that if you remove the picture element and just use the img tag the problem doesn’t occur is because the image is now a flex item as it is a direct child of the header which is a flex box and as such flex-items have the equivalent of a block display by default. When the image is inside a picture element it is no longer a direct child of flexbox and its display isn’t altered.
I usually set all my images to display:block in my initial set up (
img{display:block} ) because most times that’s what required. If you need inline images then you can make special classes for them as required.