Problem with <picture> tag

I have recently come across the webp picture format and the use of the tag to use .webp images in supporting browsers and .jpg in non-supporting. But I have run onto a frustrating problem. Codepen pasted below.

The “logo.webp” is displayed with a thin sliver of pale colour along the bottom and left. Looking at the developer tools the image has a height of 100px but has a height of 104px. If I alter the height in the image and source tags to 104px then the height of increases to 108px.

The sliver on the left and bottom of the image disappears if I just use the <img… line, removing the and lines.

What am I doing wrong? Thank you.