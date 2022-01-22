Problem with OOP classes and functions

Hello good to all

I am trying to login verifying the username and password. If I do it normal without OOP it works for me and I do it well. The thing is that I am getting into OOP and I want to do it in OOP but I more or less manage to link classes and functions. But I have a bug here where it doesn’t read the cursor, and I have it defined

I have the main file:

from tkinter import * from tkinter import ttk import pymysql from tkinter import messagebox as MessageBox from tkinter import scrolledtext as st import conexion class Aplicacion: def __init__(self): self.conexion1 = conexion.conexiones() self.ventana1 = Tk() self.ventana1.title("Login") self.ventana1.geometry("400x400") self.imagenLogo = PhotoImage(file="logo2.png") self.divLogo = Label(self.ventana1, image=self.imagenLogo) self.divLogo.place(x=93, y=0) self.x_ventana = self.ventana1.winfo_screenwidth() // 2 - 300 // 2 self.y_ventana = self.ventana1.winfo_screenheight() // 2 - 300 // 2 self.posicion = str(300) + "x" + str(300) + "+" + str(self.x_ventana) + "+" + str(self.y_ventana) self.ventana1.geometry(self.posicion) self.ventana1.resizable(0,0) self.formulario() self.ventana1.mainloop() def formulario(self): ttk.Label(text="Usuario:").place(x=50, y=110) ttk.Label(text="Contraseña:").place(x=50, y=165) self.formUsuarioString = StringVar() self.formUsuario = Entry(self.ventana1, textvariable=self.formUsuarioString) self.formUsuario.place(x=50, y=130, width=200, height=30) self.formPasswordString = StringVar() self.formPassword = Entry(self.ventana1, textvariable=self.formPasswordString) self.formPassword.place(x=50, y=185, width=200, height=30) botonAcceder = Button(self.ventana1, text="Acceder", command=self.login) botonAcceder.place(x=75, y=240, width=150, height=30) def login(self): datos = (self.formUsuarioString.get(), self.formPasswordString.get()) self.conexion1.verificar(datos) Ventana = Aplicacion()

and then in the connection.py file I have that:

import pymysql class conexiones: def conexion(self): conexion2 = pymysql.connect(host='null', user='myadmin', password='null', database='python', charset='utf8mb4', cursorclass=pymysql.cursors.DictCursor) def verificar(self, datos): con1 = self.conexion() cur = con1.cursor() sql = "SELECT * FROM trabajador WHERE nombre='{}' AND password='{}'".format(self.formUsuarioString.get(), self.formPasswordString.get()) cur.execute(sql) comprobardatosAcceso=cur.fetchall()

Copy Code

and this is the error it gives me when I try to do the query:

Exception in Tkinter callback Traceback (most recent call last): File "/Library/Frameworks/Python.framework/Versions/3.10/lib/python3.10/tkinter/__init__.py", line 1921, in __call__ return self.func(*args) File "/Users/tomas/Downloads/DonMovil/objetos.py", line 47, in login self.conexion1.verificar(datos) File "/Users/tomas/Downloads/DonMovil/conexion.py", line 14, in verificar cur = con1.cursor() AttributeError: 'NoneType' object has no attribute 'cursor' [Finished in 12.2s]

Where can be the error?

Any additional information would be appreciated.

Greetings!