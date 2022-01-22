Problem with OOP classes and functions

Hello good to all
I am trying to login verifying the username and password. If I do it normal without OOP it works for me and I do it well. The thing is that I am getting into OOP and I want to do it in OOP but I more or less manage to link classes and functions. But I have a bug here where it doesn’t read the cursor, and I have it defined
I have the main file:
from tkinter import *
from tkinter import ttk
import pymysql
from tkinter import messagebox as MessageBox
from tkinter import scrolledtext as st
import conexion
class Aplicacion:
def __init__(self):
self.conexion1 = conexion.conexiones()
self.ventana1 = Tk()
self.ventana1.title("Login")
self.ventana1.geometry("400x400")
self.imagenLogo = PhotoImage(file="logo2.png")
self.divLogo = Label(self.ventana1, image=self.imagenLogo)
self.divLogo.place(x=93, y=0)
self.x_ventana = self.ventana1.winfo_screenwidth() // 2 - 300 // 2
self.y_ventana = self.ventana1.winfo_screenheight() // 2 - 300 // 2
self.posicion = str(300) + "x" + str(300) + "+" + str(self.x_ventana) + "+" + str(self.y_ventana)
self.ventana1.geometry(self.posicion)
self.ventana1.resizable(0,0)
self.formulario()
self.ventana1.mainloop()
def formulario(self):
ttk.Label(text="Usuario:").place(x=50, y=110)
ttk.Label(text="Contraseña:").place(x=50, y=165)
self.formUsuarioString = StringVar()
self.formUsuario = Entry(self.ventana1, textvariable=self.formUsuarioString)
self.formUsuario.place(x=50, y=130, width=200, height=30)
self.formPasswordString = StringVar()
self.formPassword = Entry(self.ventana1, textvariable=self.formPasswordString)
self.formPassword.place(x=50, y=185, width=200, height=30)
botonAcceder = Button(self.ventana1, text="Acceder", command=self.login)
botonAcceder.place(x=75, y=240, width=150, height=30)
def login(self):
datos = (self.formUsuarioString.get(), self.formPasswordString.get())
self.conexion1.verificar(datos)
Ventana = Aplicacion()
and then in the connection.py file I have that:
import pymysql
class conexiones:
def conexion(self):
conexion2 = pymysql.connect(host='null',
user='myadmin',
password='null',
database='python',
charset='utf8mb4',
cursorclass=pymysql.cursors.DictCursor)
def verificar(self, datos):
con1 = self.conexion()
cur = con1.cursor()
sql = "SELECT * FROM trabajador WHERE nombre='{}' AND password='{}'".format(self.formUsuarioString.get(), self.formPasswordString.get())
cur.execute(sql)
comprobardatosAcceso=cur.fetchall()
and this is the error it gives me when I try to do the query:
Exception in Tkinter callback
Traceback (most recent call last):
File "/Library/Frameworks/Python.framework/Versions/3.10/lib/python3.10/tkinter/__init__.py", line 1921, in __call__
return self.func(*args)
File "/Users/tomas/Downloads/DonMovil/objetos.py", line 47, in login
self.conexion1.verificar(datos)
File "/Users/tomas/Downloads/DonMovil/conexion.py", line 14, in verificar
cur = con1.cursor()
AttributeError: 'NoneType' object has no attribute 'cursor'
[Finished in 12.2s]
Where can be the error?
Any additional information would be appreciated.
Greetings!