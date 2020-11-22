Problem with MySQL select with param binding

Please Seniors,

I have problem with searching the database using prepared statement, i have some variables which holds ip as column name and the ip address which is 127.0.01 for local host as ip values but when i use it to query the database it shows nothing, even when there is 16 rows that has that ip address in the table.

$give = 'ip'; $givevalue = '127.0.0.1'; $mygive = $con->prepare("SELECT * FROM givetable WHERE ? = ?"); $mygive->bind_param('ss', $give, $givevalue); $mygive->execute(); $mygiveresult = $mygive->get_result(); $mygivedis = mysqli_fetch_all($mygiveresult); $mygive->close();

Please what am i doing wrong here, if i run those variables directly without using prepare or binding then it prints out 16 rows which is what is actually in the database but if use param nothing works.

Also i would like to know how to get the total row count of the affected rows using para binding too

something like this