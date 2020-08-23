Problem with MySQL select with param binding

Please Seniors,
I have problem with searching the database using prepared statement, i have some variables which holds ip as column name and the ip address which is 127.0.01 for local host as ip values but when i use it to query the database it shows nothing, even when there is 16 rows that has that ip address in the table.
~~~
$give = ‘ip’;
$givevalue = ‘127.0.0.1’;
$mygive = $con->prepare("SELECT * FROM givetable WHERE ? = ?");
$mygive->bind_param('ss', $give, $givevalue);
$mygive->execute();
$mygiveresult = $mygive->get_result();
$mygivedis = mysqli_fetch_all($mygiveresult);
$mygive->close();
Please what am i doing wrong here, if i run those variables directly without using prepare or binding then it prints out 16 rows which is what is actually in the database but if use param nothing works.
Also i would like to know how to get the total row count of the affected rows using para binding too
something like this
~~
$mygive = $con->prepare("SELECT COUNT(*) FROM givetable WHERE ? = ?");
~~