Problem with multiple data entry in php mysql form

when data is entered from multiple computers to my database at same time, then last insert id is not working , can expert guide me by viewing at my processing file and tell whats wrong with it in php mysql. three table are used, iap3, iap4 and iap5 respectively.
<?php
error_reporting(E_ERROR | E_WARNING | E_PARSE);
if($_SERVER['REQUEST_METHOD'] === 'POST' && isset($_POST['submit']))
{
// getting all values from the HTML form
$mrno = $_POST['mrno'];
$name1 = $_POST['name1'];
$age1 = $_POST['age1'];
$mobno = $_POST['mobno'];
$gender1 = $_POST['gender1'];
$bilno = $_POST['bilno'];
$bildate = $_POST['bildate'];
$totbil = $_POST['totbil'];
$adv11 = $_POST['adv11'];
$netpayable1 = $_POST['netpayable1'];
$payrecved = $_POST['payrecved'];
$netpay1 = $_POST['netpay1'];
$abc = $_POST['abc'];
$country = $_POST['country'];
$state = $_POST['state'];
$city = $_POST['city'];
$docname= $_POST['docname'];
$qty = $_POST['qty'];
$price1 = $_POST['price1'];
$discunt = $_POST['discunt'];
$tot4= $_POST['tot4'];
$tech1 = $_POST['tech1'];
$remarks3 = $_POST['remarks3'];
$zzz1 = $_POST['zzz1'];
$zzz2 = $_POST['zzz2'];
$zzz3 = $_POST['zzz3'];
$zzz4 = $_POST['zzz4'];
$zzz5= $_POST['zzz5'];
$scode1 = $_POST['scode1'];
$machno1 = $_POST['machno1'];
}
// database details
$host = "localhost";
$username = "thehospi_root";
$password = "u1m1a1r1";
$dbname = "thehospi_hmis2";
// creating a connection
$con = mysqli_connect($host, $username, $password, $dbname);
// to ensure that the connection is made
if (!$con)
{
die("Connection failed!" . mysqli_connect_error());
}
// using sql to create a data entry query
$sqlInsert = "INSERT INTO iap3 (mrno, name1, age1, mobno, gender1, bilno, bildate, totbil, adv11, netpayable1, payrecved, netpay1, uname1)
VALUES ('$mrno', '$name1', '$age1', '$mobno', '$gender1', '$bilno', '$bildate', '$totbil', '$adv11', '$netpayable1', '$payrecved', '$netpay1', '$abc')";
$rs = mysqli_query($con, $sqlInsert);
$last_id = mysqli_insert_id($con);
for ($i = 0; $i < count($city); $i++) {
$sqlInsertItem = "
INSERT INTO iap4 (pid, country, state, city, docname, qty, price1, discunt, tot4, tech1, remarks3, zzz1, zzz2, zzz3, zzz4, zzz5)
VALUES (' $last_id', '$country[$i]', '$state[$i]', '$city[$i]', '$docname[$i]', '$qty[$i]', '$price1[$i]', '$discunt[$i]', '$tot4[$i]', '$tech1[$i]', '$remarks3[$i]', '$zzz1[$i]', '$zzz2[$i]', '$zzz3[$i]', '$zzz4[$i]', '$zzz5[$i]')";
$rs1 = mysqli_query($con, $sqlInsertItem);
}
for ($i = 0; $i < count($city); $i++) {
$sqlInsertItem1 = "
INSERT INTO iap5 (pid1, scode1, machno1)
VALUES ('$last_id', '$scode1[$i]', '$machno1[$i]')";