Problem with multiple data entry in php mysql form

itsumarnazir: itsumarnazir: last insert id is not working

What result are you getting and what is wrong with that result?

itsumarnazir: itsumarnazir: if($_SERVER[‘REQUEST_METHOD’] === ‘POST’ && isset($_POST[‘submit’]))

Don’t do this. The point of testing the request_method is because there are cases where the submit button won’t be set. If there is just one form/form processing on a page, just test the request_method. If you have more than one from/form processing on a page, use a hidden field with a unique value in it to control which form processing to execute.

Don’t copy variables to other variables for nothing. This is just a complete waste of your time typing. Just keep the form data in a php array variable, then operated on elements in this array variable throughout the rest of the code.

You need to trim all the input data before using it, mainly so that you can detect if a value was all white-space characters.

You must validate all data before using it.

itsumarnazir: itsumarnazir: }

ALL the form processing code must be inside the conditional statement testing if the form was submitted. Currently, all rest of the code, using the values, is executed every time the page is requested,

itsumarnazir: itsumarnazir: if (!$con) { die("Connection failed!" . mysqli_connect_error()); }

Don’t unconditionally output raw database statement errors onto a web page, as this gives hackers useful information when they intentionally do things that trigger errors. You should instead be using exceptions for database statement errors (this is the default setting now in php8+) and in most cases simply let php handle any database statement errors. The exception to this rule is when inserting/updating user submitted data that could result in duplicate values. In this case, you code should catch the exception, test for a duplicate error number, and setup a message letting the user know what was wrong with the data. For all other error numbers, just rethrow the exception and let php handle it.

You need to use prepared queries to prevent any sql special characters in a value from being able to break the sql query syntax, which is how sql injection is accomplished. If it seems like using a prepared query with the mysqli extension is overly complicated and inconsistent, it is. This would be a good time to switch to the much simpler and more modern PDO extension.