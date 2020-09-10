Problem with making multiple ajax calls with timing

am having problem, i want to make 2 ajax calls with timing, but i think the problem is with timing, because i want to call other post when 10 seconds has passed

$(document).ready(function () { $("#button2").click(function(event) { Execute(); }); $.ajax({ type: 'POST', url: 'ezm.php', data: { 'email': $("input[name='email']").val() }, beforeSend: function(){ if ($("form input[name='email']").val() == "") { $('#error').text('no email'); return false; } }, complete: function(){ $('#error').hide(); }, success: function(res) { $('#result').html(res.msg); }, error: function() { alert("failed"); }, setTimeout(function(){ },10000); }); // call this section when 10 seconds has passed $.ajax({ type: 'POST', url: 'ezt.php', success: function(resp) { $('#result2').text(resp.info); }, error: function() { alert("failed"); } }); });