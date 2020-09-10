Problem with making multiple ajax calls with timing

am having problem, i want to make 2 ajax calls with timing, but i think the problem is with timing, because i want to call other post when 10 seconds has passed
$(document).ready(function () {
$("#button2").click(function(event) {
Execute();
});
$.ajax({
type: 'POST',
url: 'ezm.php',
data: {
'email': $("input[name='email']").val()
},
beforeSend: function(){
if ($("form input[name='email']").val() == "") {
$('#error').text('no email');
return false;
}
},
complete: function(){
$('#error').hide();
},
success: function(res) {
$('#result').html(res.msg);
},
error: function() {
alert("failed");
},
setTimeout(function(){
},10000);
});
// call this section when 10 seconds has passed
$.ajax({
type: 'POST',
url: 'ezt.php',
success: function(resp) {
$('#result2').text(resp.info);
},
error: function() {
alert("failed");
}
});
});