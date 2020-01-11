Problem with insert using PDO

You’ve probably been looking at it too long to be able to see it. Maybe indenting will help you see it
(
"INSERT INTO messageboard (
uname
) VALUES (
:uname"
);
You’ve probably been looking at it too long to be able to see it. Maybe indenting will help you see it
(
"INSERT INTO messageboard (
uname
) VALUES (
:uname"
);
This is yours:
(
"INSERT INTO messageboard (
uname
) VALUES (
:uname"
);
This is mine:
(
"INSERT INTO messageboard (
uname
) VALUES (
:uname"
);
I see no difference.
Count the number of left brackets and the number of right brackets…
That’s right. But if I add a right bracket the script fails. Means the outputs I have as control disappear and an entry it still doesn’t make. How many traps more…
Perhaps I should make a break. I feel more than silly right now
Where are you adding it?
At the end. Am I completly blind?
("INSERT INTO messageboard (uname) VALUES (:uname"));
I guess they could be called “enclosures”. They come in pairs. eg.
single quotes
' something '
double quotes
" something "
angles
< something >
square brackets
[ something ]
curly braces
{ something }
parentheses
( something )
They kind of signify “what is between these are a thing” (OK, I realize that doesn’t say it very well. Anyway … )
Code can get messy when there are a lot of them especially when they are nested. I’ll try indenting again. After a “start” I’ll indent the next line until there is a “close” which I’ll put at the same indentation as the previous “start”
(
"
INSERT INTO messageboard
(
uname
)
VALUES
(
:uname
"
)
);
I tried this, also copied what you wrote inserted that in the script. and the script fails. I I have no idea why, because I see you are right, and it is not logical at all. I will,as I said make a break, breatht through and write it all new.
That’s because the closing bracket is in the wrong place.
Can you write it in one line?
Look at the code.
Look at the order of brackets and quote marks.
The indented version may be clearer for you.
Once again. I used that in the script and the script fails. I will, as I said, do it all over again, but not right now,
I didn’t say use it, I said look at it; until you spot the mistake.
You are so close.
Thank you guys.
I am a little under pressure.
I solve this the traditional way, and come back to the PDO-way when I have more time.
Maybe this helps?
( "INSERT INTO messageboard (uname) VALUES (:uname" )
^ ^ ^ ^ ^ ^ ^
| | | | | | |
| | +-----+ ??? | |
| | | |
| +------------------matching quotes--------------+ |
| |
+--------------------matching parentheses-----------+
Note that most
( and
" have a matching version, except for the
( before
:uname …
That looks good, I will try that. But seems I have some mess with the connection, it says it does not like my MySQL version, no idea, I have to solve that first, Thank you
It’s not something you should try, it’s a schema that points out the error in your query …
Yes I see, undertand that
I succeeded to insert. Thank you all!!!
