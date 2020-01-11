Problem with insert using PDO

#9

You’ve probably been looking at it too long to be able to see it. Maybe indenting will help you see it

( 
  "INSERT INTO messageboard ( 
     uname 
  ) VALUES ( 
    :uname" 
  );
#10

This is yours:

( 
  "INSERT INTO messageboard ( 
     uname 
  ) VALUES ( 
    :uname" 
  );

This is mine:

(
"INSERT INTO messageboard (
uname
) VALUES (
:uname"
);

I see no difference.

#11

Count the number of left brackets and the number of right brackets…

#12

That’s right. But if I add a right bracket the script fails. Means the outputs I have as control disappear and an entry it still doesn’t make. How many traps more…
Perhaps I should make a break. I feel more than silly right now

#13

Where are you adding it?

#14

At the end. Am I completly blind?

("INSERT INTO messageboard (uname) VALUES (:uname"));
#15

I guess they could be called “enclosures”. They come in pairs. eg.

single quotes ' something '
double quotes " something "
angles < something >
square brackets [ something ]
curly braces { something }
parentheses ( something )

They kind of signify “what is between these are a thing” (OK, I realize that doesn’t say it very well. Anyway … )

Code can get messy when there are a lot of them especially when they are nested. I’ll try indenting again. After a “start” I’ll indent the next line until there is a “close” which I’ll put at the same indentation as the previous “start”

( 
  " 
      INSERT INTO messageboard 
    ( 
      uname 
    ) 
      VALUES 
    ( 
      :uname 
    " 
  ) 
);
#16

I tried this, also copied what you wrote inserted that in the script. and the script fails. I I have no idea why, because I see you are right, and it is not logical at all. I will,as I said make a break, breatht through and write it all new.

#17

That’s because the closing bracket is in the wrong place.

#18

Can you write it in one line?

#19

Look at the code.
Look at the order of brackets and quote marks.
The indented version may be clearer for you.

#20

Once again. I used that in the script and the script fails. I will, as I said, do it all over again, but not right now,

#21

I didn’t say use it, I said look at it; until you spot the mistake.
You are so close.

#22

Thank you guys.
I am a little under pressure.
I solve this the traditional way, and come back to the PDO-way when I have more time.

#23

Maybe this helps?

( "INSERT INTO messageboard (uname) VALUES (:uname" )
^ ^                         ^     ^        ^      ^ ^
| |                         |     |        |      | |
| |                         +-----+       ???     | |
| |                                               | |
| +------------------matching quotes--------------+ |
|                                                   |
+--------------------matching parentheses-----------+

Note that most ( and " have a matching version, except for the ( before :uname

#24

That looks good, I will try that. But seems I have some mess with the connection, it says it does not like my MySQL version, no idea, I have to solve that first, Thank you

#25

It’s not something you should try, it’s a schema that points out the error in your query …

#26

Yes I see, undertand that

#27

I succeeded to insert. Thank you all!!!

#28

