Problem with insert using PDO

I guess they could be called “enclosures”. They come in pairs. eg.

single quotes ' something '

double quotes " something "

angles < something >

square brackets [ something ]

curly braces { something }

parentheses ( something )

They kind of signify “what is between these are a thing” (OK, I realize that doesn’t say it very well. Anyway … )

Code can get messy when there are a lot of them especially when they are nested. I’ll try indenting again. After a “start” I’ll indent the next line until there is a “close” which I’ll put at the same indentation as the previous “start”