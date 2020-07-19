Problem with ID and fetching data

PHP
#1

Hello everyone!
First,I am new in php coding and my skills are very low.
So,I have problem with id in url.
I think this code is problem

$id = isset($_GET['id']) ? (int)$_GET['id'] : 0 ;

When I click on button “My profile” code under

<a href="profile.php">My profile</a>

PHP shows me wrong data.
Details:
I have html template where php will fetch data and its named profile.php
And I have one “user account” in database named by my site if something goes wrong php will show data from that “account”
And now,when i click on My profile php shows data from ID 0
When I change ID here from 0

$id = isset($_GET['id']) ? (int)$_GET['id'] : 0 ;

To 1

$id = isset($_GET['id']) ? (int)$_GET['id'] : 1 ;

php on profile.php shows my data.
Whenever the ID changes, php will show data from that user who is the ID in the database
I want to change this so that when user ID 1 clicks on profile.php to show him all the data from ID 1
So when user ID 2 clicks on profile.php to show him all the data from ID 2
I hope you understood me, if you are not the best, please tell me to explain a little better, although I think you understand what I want.

#2

You need to put the id in the URL as a parameter in a query string.

<a href="profile.php?id=1">My profile</a>

That code is setting $id to a default if the parameter is not set. So you are always getting the default, because it is not set.