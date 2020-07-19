Problem with ID and fetching data

Hello everyone!

First,I am new in php coding and my skills are very low.

So,I have problem with id in url.

I think this code is problem

$id = isset($_GET['id']) ? (int)$_GET['id'] : 0 ;

When I click on button “My profile” code under

<a href="profile.php">My profile</a>

PHP shows me wrong data.

Details:

I have html template where php will fetch data and its named profile.php

And I have one “user account” in database named by my site if something goes wrong php will show data from that “account”

And now,when i click on My profile php shows data from ID 0

When I change ID here from 0

$id = isset($_GET['id']) ? (int)$_GET['id'] : 0 ;

To 1

$id = isset($_GET['id']) ? (int)$_GET['id'] : 1 ;

php on profile.php shows my data.

Whenever the ID changes, php will show data from that user who is the ID in the database

I want to change this so that when user ID 1 clicks on profile.php to show him all the data from ID 1

So when user ID 2 clicks on profile.php to show him all the data from ID 2

I hope you understood me, if you are not the best, please tell me to explain a little better, although I think you understand what I want.