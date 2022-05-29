Problem with fixed element that affects sibling

SamA74: SamA74: It does have the effect of not moving the text.

Not exactly

When the span is revealed the B jumps back to the top line. This is because the text wrapping algorithm now sees the span as a place that it can break the text (BOB). (In Chrome at least as browsers will most likely vary).

It is unclear how where the red box needs to go as it will not sit between the B and the O when it is revealed if it is removed from the flow. It will appear in the auto position it would have been had it not been removed.

If the red box should appear on top of the B then a stacking context needs to be created so that it can be positioned with co-ordinates.

I am unclear as to where the red box is expected to go?

But perhaps a fixed position is not what you wanted.

Yes that makes no sense either which is why a suggest another element should be around the word BOB and then the extra span position in relation to that element.

Probably something like this: