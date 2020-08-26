Problem with email field in registration form

this is the original code with even.prevent…
$(".btn1").click(function(){
$('.form-group').each(function(){
var name = $(this).find(".check,textarea").attr("name");
var value = $(this).find(".check,textarea").val().trim();
if ( value === "") {
$(this).find(".error").html(name + " is empty !").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
$(this).find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
$(this).find(".starrq").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
event.preventDefault();
//$(this).find(".starrq").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
}
//alert(inputattr);
});
});
your code doesn’t use it and it does work.thank you.