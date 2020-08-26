Problem with email field in registration form

thank you

thank you, now it does work fine. what I don’t understand, I don’t need

event.preventDefault();

and still; works.
I found another thing: as I type phone number after typing last number from a phone num. typing letters is not checked. can you help me? thank you.

Please pick one thing, and we’ll focus on that one thing.

thank you. the first thing I would like to understand, is I didn’t use event.preventdefault() and still works the code. can you give me a short explanation please? thank you.

Please show us the code that used event.preventDefault()

this is the original code with even.prevent…

$(".btn1").click(function(){
			$('.form-group').each(function(){
			
			var name =	$(this).find(".check,textarea").attr("name");
			var value =	$(this).find(".check,textarea").val().trim();
			
				if ( value === "") {
				$(this).find(".error").html(name + " is empty !").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
				$(this).find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
				$(this).find(".starrq").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
				event.preventDefault();
				//$(this).find(".starrq").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
				}
			 
			  //alert(inputattr);
			});
		});

your code doesn’t use it and it does work.thank you.

How did it get there? Did it come along with other code you were using from somewhere?

that was my experiment.

I was asking so that I can use where it came from, to demonstrate what it’s supposed to do.

As there doesn’t seem to be a source for that, there’s no demonstration to give. Bonus!

ok that was my experiment from registration form and also I am using it in contactus form, because of event.prevent…

As you can’t seem to come up with source from which you got that prevent default, I can only give a vague summary. Show and tell is somewhat limited when there’s nothing to show.

The preventDefault() method stops the HTML element from doing what it would normally do.

yes but what I don’t understand your code works without event.prevent.

My code? Somehow I feel the need to take a shower.

I didn’t add that preventDefault(). That’s your code.

yes. that is what I try to ask: your code doesn’t use event…and still works. can you tell me please how? just for understanding, to be able to apply in the future. I tried to apply it in my contactus form and without event… wasn’t working.

I explained that in post #81
It’s needed when you need to prevent that default action.

Guess what? You don’t need to prevent a default action. That’s why you don’t need it.

ok this the contactus form, also I need to controll textarea to prevent submission when text is not enough or too much.
contact us
it is a similar form with different purpose.thank you

HTML attributed are used for that. JavaScript isn’t needed for that.

For example:

<textarea required maxlength="50"></textarea>

Where required means that it must be filled in, and max-length limits how much you can fill it.

Is there min length?

Yes there is.

how can I apply it? on the net I found maxlength only