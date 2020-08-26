Problem with email field in registration form

toronto2009: toronto2009: as I click to submit empty form, checking stops at contact tel

Okay, so submitting the form is where trouble occurs. That is all we needed.

The code that I’m looking at is at https://codepen.io/cfrank2000/pen/WNwxwwd

With nothing entered on the form, hitting Submit tells me to enter a gender. That much is good.

Then trying Submit again results in the form submitting. That’s not right, for some required fields haven’t been entered.

Looking at the browser console it is trim() that is causing trouble. Why is that?

The guard clause looks to be there:

var elementToCheck = $(this).find(".check"); if (!elementToCheck) { return; } var name = elementToCheck.attr("name"); var value = elementToCheck.val().trim();

So now it’s time to learn something about jQuery. When the find method fails to find any “.check” elements, it doesn’t result in a falsy value. Instead, you still have a jQuery object.

That is a problem rather unique to jQuery because !elementToCheck doesn’t give false.

Instead, we need to check the length of the jQuery object.

This is partly my fault, because the variable name elementToCheck leads to the mistaken conclusion that the variable refers to an element. It doesn’t. Instead the variable refers to a jQuery variable.

This is why jQuery objects tend to have a $-sign on them when confusion is easy to occur, to help inform us that it’s a jQuery object.

Also, the term check is confusing. We can’t call the variable checkElement because that could mean several different things. Instead, calling it required is a better and more readable solution. While we’re improving the names, the required element is a form field, so requiredField is much more meaningful name for it.

Step 1 of the solution is to rename elementToCheck to $requiredField and step 2 is to use the if condition to see if the $requiredField length is zero.

var $requiredField = $(this).find(".check"); if ($requiredField.length === 0) { return; } var name = $requiredField.attr("name"); var value = $requiredField.val().trim();

That is an improvement to the code that fully fixes the trim problem.