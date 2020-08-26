Problem with email field in registration form

Okay, so submitting the form is where trouble occurs. That is all we needed.
The code that I’m looking at is at https://codepen.io/cfrank2000/pen/WNwxwwd

With nothing entered on the form, hitting Submit tells me to enter a gender. That much is good.
Then trying Submit again results in the form submitting. That’s not right, for some required fields haven’t been entered.

Looking at the browser console it is trim() that is causing trouble. Why is that?

The guard clause looks to be there:

var elementToCheck = $(this).find(".check");
if (!elementToCheck) {
    return;
}
var name = elementToCheck.attr("name");
var value = elementToCheck.val().trim();

So now it’s time to learn something about jQuery. When the find method fails to find any “.check” elements, it doesn’t result in a falsy value. Instead, you still have a jQuery object.

That is a problem rather unique to jQuery because !elementToCheck doesn’t give false.
Instead, we need to check the length of the jQuery object.

This is partly my fault, because the variable name elementToCheck leads to the mistaken conclusion that the variable refers to an element. It doesn’t. Instead the variable refers to a jQuery variable.

This is why jQuery objects tend to have a $-sign on them when confusion is easy to occur, to help inform us that it’s a jQuery object.

Also, the term check is confusing. We can’t call the variable checkElement because that could mean several different things. Instead, calling it required is a better and more readable solution. While we’re improving the names, the required element is a form field, so requiredField is much more meaningful name for it.

Step 1 of the solution is to rename elementToCheck to $requiredField and step 2 is to use the if condition to see if the $requiredField length is zero.

var $requiredField = $(this).find(".check");
if ($requiredField.length === 0) {
    return;
}
var name = $requiredField.attr("name");
var value = $requiredField.val().trim();

That is an improvement to the code that fully fixes the trim problem.

to be honest , I’ve learned a bit on the regex site and I have it from there but it is always good to discuss the matter to get different “angle” and ideas.

It isn’t different angles, it is what it is. \w matches the characters I showed you.

The better solution would be to have the input box as <input type=‘email’… rather than ‘text’ and check validity.valid on that element.

No need to invent new regex’s when the browser’s engine can do the work for you.

Anyway in Paul’s capable hands…

thank you

thank you, now it does work fine. what I don’t understand, I don’t need

event.preventDefault();

and still; works.
I found another thing: as I type phone number after typing last number from a phone num. typing letters is not checked. can you help me? thank you.

Please pick one thing, and we’ll focus on that one thing.

thank you. the first thing I would like to understand, is I didn’t use event.preventdefault() and still works the code. can you give me a short explanation please? thank you.

Please show us the code that used event.preventDefault()

this is the original code with even.prevent…

$(".btn1").click(function(){
			$('.form-group').each(function(){
			
			var name =	$(this).find(".check,textarea").attr("name");
			var value =	$(this).find(".check,textarea").val().trim();
			
				if ( value === "") {
				$(this).find(".error").html(name + " is empty !").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
				$(this).find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
				$(this).find(".starrq").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
				event.preventDefault();
				//$(this).find(".starrq").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
				}
			 
			  //alert(inputattr);
			});
		});

your code doesn’t use it and it does work.thank you.

How did it get there? Did it come along with other code you were using from somewhere?

that was my experiment.

I was asking so that I can use where it came from, to demonstrate what it’s supposed to do.

As there doesn’t seem to be a source for that, there’s no demonstration to give. Bonus!

ok that was my experiment from registration form and also I am using it in contactus form, because of event.prevent…

As you can’t seem to come up with source from which you got that prevent default, I can only give a vague summary. Show and tell is somewhat limited when there’s nothing to show.

The preventDefault() method stops the HTML element from doing what it would normally do.

yes but what I don’t understand your code works without event.prevent.

My code? Somehow I feel the need to take a shower.

I didn’t add that preventDefault(). That’s your code.

yes. that is what I try to ask: your code doesn’t use event…and still works. can you tell me please how? just for understanding, to be able to apply in the future. I tried to apply it in my contactus form and without event… wasn’t working.

I explained that in post #81
It’s needed when you need to prevent that default action.

Guess what? You don’t need to prevent a default action. That’s why you don’t need it.

ok this the contactus form, also I need to controll textarea to prevent submission when text is not enough or too much.
contact us
it is a similar form with different purpose.thank you

HTML attributed are used for that. JavaScript isn’t needed for that.

For example:

<textarea required maxlength="50"></textarea>

Where required means that it must be filled in, and max-length limits how much you can fill it.

Is there min length?