Problem with email field in registration form

Let’s start with the first one.

I don’t see that warning on my screen.

When an email is invalid I see “E-mail is Incorrect: Please enter it correctly” in red.
When it is valid I see “E-mail is Ok : Your data has been entered correctly” in green.

You need to let me know how to experience the problem.

Meanwhile, I’m off to sleep. See you in the morning.

I understand that, thank you for help. now I’ve done correction and the checking is not working:

var emailName = (email) => email.split("@")[0];

tomorrow please have a look.thank you.
the other problem s that checking on submit button pressing does check until contact tel and stops.

$(".btn1").click(function () {
			//console.log(' $(this).find(".check,textarea")
                            //.attr("name")');
        /*  */  /* 	*/        /*	 */
											
				$(".form-group").each(function() {
						var elementToCheck = $(this).find(".check");
						if (!elementToCheck) {
							return;
						}
						var name = elementToCheck.attr("name");
						var value = elementToCheck.val().trim();

						if (value == "") {
							$(this).find(".error").html(name + " is empty !").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
							$(this).find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
							$(this).find(".starrq").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
						}
					
				});
            });
We can get to those other issues later on. It important that we focus on only one thing at a time, and get them properly dealt with. That way progress is made instead of spiraling out of control.

Let’s focus on the email matter first. When I put an email into the email field, the message below the field looks to be working well.

Right now I don’t know how to experience your problem, and there is nothing to fix. Job done.
It is quite clear though that you are experiencing a problem, I just don’t know what it is.

I cannot start helping until I can experience your problem. Please supply detailed instructions about how to experience your problem with the email.

let try like this: I type frank0 in first name, than frank0@example.com and nothing filtered. frank0 should result fault message to correct it. thank you.

Is that because you don’t want the first name to contain any numbers?

one thing is that first name not supposed to contain number and letter repetition. that works. I try to filter out first and lastname in email name part.

Can you please give further details about that? My email address for example has both my first name and last name in it, for example. Other email addresses have nothing to do with a persons first or last name,

ok I don’t know if it is a good idea , maybe no, check if first or last name occurs in the email name.

I think we’re done then, with no more problems remaining.

unfortunately as I mentioned something happened , as I click to submit empty form, checking stops at contact tel, which doesn’t have .check class. previously was working fine, skipping contact tel checking all input fields with .check class that ends at retype password. can you help me?thank you.

Thank you for helping me to clearly understand one of the problems.
I’ll investigate further when I awaken.

I don’t understand. is it the problem description confusing? I just don’t understand that something was working than changing happened that I don’t understand. the formerly working submit check stops at contact tel instead of skipping it to check the other input fields with .check class.

Just from a quick look toronto2009

I could be off here, but this is the regex right?
var emailReg = ^([\w-\.]+@([\w-]+\.)+[\w-]{2,4})?$

\w actually matches [A-Za-z0-9_] , which would explain why the ‘0’ is not being picked up as a fault

You can see a list of the character classes here

A slight amend with a-z instead
^([a-z-\.]+@([\w-]+\.)+[\w-]{2,4})?$

As I say this was from a quick scan, and may not tell the whole picture.

I do wonder why your email reg is so restrictive though. rpg_digital would certainly fail :slight_smile:

For your information, you can test your regular expressions at https://regex101.com/ — a very handy tool.

to be honest , I’ve learned a bit on the regex site and I have it from there but it is always good to discuss the matter to get different “angle” and ideas.
I found this code on stackoverflow:

var emailReg =  /^(([^<>()\[\]\.,;:\s@\"]+(\.[^<>()\[\]\.,;:\s@\"]+)*)|(\".+\"))@(([^<>()[\]\.,;:\s@\"]+\.)+[^<>()[\]\.,;:\s@\"]{2,})$/i;
Okay, so submitting the form is where trouble occurs. That is all we needed.
The code that I’m looking at is at https://codepen.io/cfrank2000/pen/WNwxwwd

With nothing entered on the form, hitting Submit tells me to enter a gender. That much is good.
Then trying Submit again results in the form submitting. That’s not right, for some required fields haven’t been entered.

Looking at the browser console it is trim() that is causing trouble. Why is that?

The guard clause looks to be there:

var elementToCheck = $(this).find(".check");
if (!elementToCheck) {
    return;
}
var name = elementToCheck.attr("name");
var value = elementToCheck.val().trim();

So now it’s time to learn something about jQuery. When the find method fails to find any “.check” elements, it doesn’t result in a falsy value. Instead, you still have a jQuery object.

That is a problem rather unique to jQuery because !elementToCheck doesn’t give false.
Instead, we need to check the length of the jQuery object.

This is partly my fault, because the variable name elementToCheck leads to the mistaken conclusion that the variable refers to an element. It doesn’t. Instead the variable refers to a jQuery variable.

This is why jQuery objects tend to have a $-sign on them when confusion is easy to occur, to help inform us that it’s a jQuery object.

Also, the term check is confusing. We can’t call the variable checkElement because that could mean several different things. Instead, calling it required is a better and more readable solution. While we’re improving the names, the required element is a form field, so requiredField is much more meaningful name for it.

Step 1 of the solution is to rename elementToCheck to $requiredField and step 2 is to use the if condition to see if the $requiredField length is zero.

var $requiredField = $(this).find(".check");
if ($requiredField.length === 0) {
    return;
}
var name = $requiredField.attr("name");
var value = $requiredField.val().trim();

That is an improvement to the code that fully fixes the trim problem.

to be honest , I’ve learned a bit on the regex site and I have it from there but it is always good to discuss the matter to get different “angle” and ideas.

It isn’t different angles, it is what it is. \w matches the characters I showed you.

The better solution would be to have the input box as <input type=‘email’… rather than ‘text’ and check validity.valid on that element.

No need to invent new regex’s when the browser’s engine can do the work for you.

Anyway in Paul’s capable hands…

thank you

thank you, now it does work fine. what I don’t understand, I don’t need

event.preventDefault();

and still; works.
I found another thing: as I type phone number after typing last number from a phone num. typing letters is not checked. can you help me? thank you.

Please pick one thing, and we’ll focus on that one thing.

thank you. the first thing I would like to understand, is I didn’t use event.preventdefault() and still works the code. can you give me a short explanation please? thank you.