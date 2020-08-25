Problem with email field in registration form

If email is commented out first and last name works if I remove comment signs email start working partially only, not comparing against first name, first and last name validation stop working.
var emailName = (email) => E-mail.split("@")[0];
if (value != "") {
$(this).next().find(".error").html(name+' is ok').removeClass("warning").addClass("ok");
$(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").removeClass("warning").addClass("ok");
if(fakeReg.test(value)) {
$(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is Fake text: Please remove repetition ");
$(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
$(this).next().find(".error").addClass('warning').removeClass('ok');
//$(this).css("border","2px solid red");
} else {
/* E-mail*/
/*
if (name === "E-mail") {
if(emailReg.test(value)) {
$(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is Ok : Your data has been entered correctly ");
$(this).next().find(".error").addClass('ok').removeClass('warning');
$(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").removeClass("warning").addClass("ok");
//$(this).css("border","2px solid green");
} else {
$(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is Incorrect: Please enter it correctly ").removeClass('ok').addClass('warning');
$(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
//$(this).find(".error");
//$(this).css("border","2px solid red");
if (emailName === "First Name") {
$(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is Incorrect: E-mail should not match first namr ").removeClass('ok').addClass('warning');
$(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
} else {
if (emailName === "Last Name") {
$(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is Incorrect: E-mai should not match last namr ").removeClass('ok').addClass('warning');
$(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
}
}
}
}
}
} else {
$(this).next().find(".error").html(name+' is empty ').removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
$(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
}