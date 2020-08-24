Problem with email field in registration form

I have a new experiment to skip not required input
$(".btn1").click(function () {
//console.log(' $(this).find(".check,textarea")
//.attr("name")');
/*
$(".form-group").each(function () {
var elementToCheck = $(this).find(".check");
if (!elementToCheck) {
return;
}
var value = $(this)
.find(".check")
.val()
.trim();
if (value === "") {
$(this)
.find(".starrq")
.removeClass("ok")
.addClass("warning");
}
}); */
$(".form-group")
.each(function () {
var elementToCheck = $(this).find(".check");
/* if (!elementToCheck) {
return;
} else */
if ($(this).find("input,textarea").hasClass("check")) {
var name = $(this)
.find(".check,textarea")
.attr("name");
var value = $(this)
.find(".check,textarea")
.val()
.trim();
if (value === "") {
alert(name);
$(this)
//.next()
.find(".error")
.html(name + " is empty !")
.removeClass("ok")
.addClass("warning");
$(this)
// .next()
.find(".feedback")
.removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok")
.addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove")
.removeClass("ok")
.addClass("warning");
$(this)
.find(".starrq")
.removeClass("ok")
.addClass("warning");
//$(this).find(".starrq").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
}
}
//alert(name);
});
});
/* document ready end */
});