Problem with email field in registration form

thank you for help. it looks working but I would like to ask if there is an input field without .check between two input field with .check, skipping will continue the checking or will break the checking?
I have a new experiment to skip not required input
$(".btn1").click(function () {
//console.log(' $(this).find(".check,textarea")
//.attr("name")');
/*
$(".form-group").each(function () {
var elementToCheck = $(this).find(".check");
if (!elementToCheck) {
return;
}
var value = $(this)
.find(".check")
.val()
.trim();
if (value === "") {
$(this)
.find(".starrq")
.removeClass("ok")
.addClass("warning");
}
}); */
$(".form-group")
.each(function () {
var elementToCheck = $(this).find(".check");
/* if (!elementToCheck) {
return;
} else */
if ($(this).find("input,textarea").hasClass("check")) {
var name = $(this)
.find(".check,textarea")
.attr("name");
var value = $(this)
.find(".check,textarea")
.val()
.trim();
if (value === "") {
alert(name);
$(this)
//.next()
.find(".error")
.html(name + " is empty !")
.removeClass("ok")
.addClass("warning");
$(this)
// .next()
.find(".feedback")
.removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok")
.addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove")
.removeClass("ok")
.addClass("warning");
$(this)
.find(".starrq")
.removeClass("ok")
.addClass("warning");
//$(this).find(".starrq").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
}
}
//alert(name);
});
});
/* document ready end */
});
You have removed the guard clause and instead used deeply nested if statements to achieve something similar, Congratulations, you have now made your code more complicated and harder to work with.
I am sorry, I made correction but I think my new code needs more adjustment
$(".form-group").each(function () {
var elementToCheck = $(this).find(".check");
if (!elementToCheck) {
return;
}
/* */
});
Go on.
thank you for help, can you help me in the mater of guard clause? which parts needs guard clause? I was thinking about those parts that are skipped. thank you.
update regitration2
No other parts need the guard clause. When you’ve updated the code we can move on to making further progress from there.
yes I posted the updated code above. also the social buttons needs corrections. I tried something but it is not good. the div is too long but I need to place icon in the input field. would you mind to have a look? thank you.,
The code is not appropriately updated.
Here is your current code:
var elementToCheck = $(this).find(".check");
/* if (!elementToCheck) {
return;
} else */
if ($(this).find("input,textarea").hasClass("check")) {
- The commented out code should not be commented out.
- The else statement should be deleted (but keep the closing brace there).
- Below the else clause, the if line should be deleted, along with the matching closing brace for it.
You have some updates to do.
this is the new code
I think the commented part on the beginning should be deleted.
$(".btn1").click(function () {
//console.log(' $(this).find(".check,textarea")
//.attr("name")');
/* */ /*
$(".form-group").each(function () {
var elementToCheck = $(this).find(".check");
if (!elementToCheck) {
return;
} */
/* */
$(".form-group")
.each(function () {
var elementToCheck = $(this).find(".check");
/* guard clause*/
if (!elementToCheck) {
return;
/* } else
if ($(this).find("input,textarea").hasClass("check")) { */
var name = $(this)
.find(".check,textarea")
.attr("name");
var value = $(this)
.find(".check,textarea")
.val()
.trim();
if (value === "") {
//alert(name);
$(this)
// .next()
.find(".error")
.html(name + " is empty !")
.removeClass("ok")
.addClass("warning");
$(this)
//.next()
.find(".feedback")
.removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok")
.addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove")
.removeClass("ok")
.addClass("warning");
$(this)
.find(".starrq")
.removeClass("ok")
.addClass("warning");
//$(this).find(".starrq").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
}
}
//alert(name);
});
});
/* document ready end */
});
You have incorrectly commented out the closing brace on the else line.
Do not comment out that closing brace. Just get rid of the else keyword.
yes that is a mistake. I think the return part results to skip the input without .check.
the new code
$(".btn1").click(function () {
//console.log(' $(this).find(".check,textarea")
//.attr("name")');
/* */ /*
$(".form-group").each(function () {
var elementToCheck = $(this).find(".check");
if (!elementToCheck) {
return;
} */
/* */
$(".form-group")
.each(function () {
var elementToCheck = $(this).find(".check");
/* guard clause*/
if (!elementToCheck) {
return;
}
/* } else
if ($(this).find("input,textarea").hasClass("check")) { */
var name = $(this)
.find(".check,textarea")
.attr("name");
var value = $(this)
.find(".check,textarea")
.val()
.trim();
if (value === "") {
//alert(name);
$(this)
// .next()
.find(".error")
.html(name + " is empty !")
.removeClass("ok")
.addClass("warning");
$(this)
//.next()
.find(".feedback")
.removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok")
.addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove")
.removeClass("ok")
.addClass("warning");
$(this)
.find(".starrq")
.removeClass("ok")
.addClass("warning");
//$(this).find(".starrq").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
}
//alert(name);
});
});
Here is a cleaned up version of that code, mostly achieved by removing garbage.
$(".btn1").click(function() {
$(".form-group").each(function() {
var elementToCheck = $(this).find(".check");
if (!elementToCheck) {
return;
}
var name = elementToCheck.attr("name");
var value = elementToCheck.val().trim();
if (value == "") {
$(this).find(".error").html(name + " is empty !").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
$(this).find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
$(this).find(".starrq").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
}
}
});
});
thank you, it is lovely. can you help me with please with the social buttons? I tried to sort out the first item but div is to long and I am not sure about the code.
<li>
<!--<button type="button" class="btn btn-lg btn-fb">-->
<!--<button type="button" class="btn1 buttonsocial" href="#"></button>-->
<div class="" style="border: 2px solid red;">
<i class="fa fa-facebook left icon"> </i>
<input type="button" class="btncustom buttonsocial" value="Facebook" onclick="msg()">
</div>
</li>
That is not my department.
Please see someone in the HTML & CSS forum for assistance with that.
ok thank you
can we sort out the email part? it is conflicting with first and last name.thank you.
What is the conflict?
If email is commented out first and last name works if I remove comment signs email start working partially only, not comparing against first name, first and last name validation stop working.
var emailName = (email) => E-mail.split("@")[0];
if (value != "") {
$(this).next().find(".error").html(name+' is ok').removeClass("warning").addClass("ok");
$(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").removeClass("warning").addClass("ok");
if(fakeReg.test(value)) {
$(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is Fake text: Please remove repetition ");
$(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
$(this).next().find(".error").addClass('warning').removeClass('ok');
//$(this).css("border","2px solid red");
} else {
/* E-mail*/
/*
if (name === "E-mail") {
if(emailReg.test(value)) {
$(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is Ok : Your data has been entered correctly ");
$(this).next().find(".error").addClass('ok').removeClass('warning');
$(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").removeClass("warning").addClass("ok");
//$(this).css("border","2px solid green");
} else {
$(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is Incorrect: Please enter it correctly ").removeClass('ok').addClass('warning');
$(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
//$(this).find(".error");
//$(this).css("border","2px solid red");
if (emailName === "First Name") {
$(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is Incorrect: E-mail should not match first namr ").removeClass('ok').addClass('warning');
$(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
} else {
if (emailName === "Last Name") {
$(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is Incorrect: E-mai should not match last namr ").removeClass('ok').addClass('warning');
$(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
}
}
}
}
}
} else {
$(this).next().find(".error").html(name+' is empty ').removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
$(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
}
It’s really difficult to understand which parts of the code need to be commented and which parts of it need to be uncommented to experience the problem.
I will help you on one condition. You need to update the codePen code so that it has the email problem that you need fixed.
You can use “Fork” on the bottom right of the page to make a separate copy of the code, and update that separate copy so that it has the email problem.
I updated the code
update register2