Problem with email field in registration form

Thank you. There is an error with the trim method that occurs, when you submit a form.
Uncaught TypeError: Cannot read property 'trim' of undefined
Here is the code that causes the problem, on JS line 1324:
$(".input-group")
.each(function () {
var name = $(this)
.find(".check,textarea")
.attr("name");
var value = $(this)
.find(".check")
.val()
.trim();
Why does that problem occur? We can console.log the this keyword, to find out.
Line 342 is the input-group that causes the problem:
<div class="input-group">
<label class="container"> Phone
<input type="checkbox" checked="checked">
<span class="checkmark"></span>
</label>
<label class="container"> E-mail
<input type="checkbox">
<span class="checkmark"></span>
</label>
<label class="container"> Post
<input type="checkbox">
<span class="checkmark"></span>
</label>
</div>
Those are the sections of code that are responsible for the
trim error.
I recommend an early return from the function when
".check" cannot be found.