Problem with email field in registration form

Thank you. There is an error with the trim method that occurs, when you submit a form.

Uncaught TypeError: Cannot read property 'trim' of undefined

Here is the code that causes the problem, on JS line 1324:

$(".input-group") .each(function () { var name = $(this) .find(".check,textarea") .attr("name"); var value = $(this) .find(".check") .val() .trim();

Why does that problem occur? We can console.log the this keyword, to find out.

Line 342 is the input-group that causes the problem:

<div class="input-group"> <label class="container"> Phone <input type="checkbox" checked="checked"> <span class="checkmark"></span> </label> <label class="container"> E-mail <input type="checkbox"> <span class="checkmark"></span> </label> <label class="container"> Post <input type="checkbox"> <span class="checkmark"></span> </label> </div>

Those are the sections of code that are responsible for the trim error.