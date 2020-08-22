Problem with email field in registration form

How can I investigate that? Please supply a link to the code that produces that error.
Ive done the beautifier end placed them in regtration2 pen. adding css and jquery , Ive got the shown error I don’t understand. I’ll give the code too.
$('.input-group')
.on('focusin focusout input', function () {
console.log('cnanged');
var name = $(this)
.find(".check")
.attr("name");
var value = $(this)
.find(".check")
.val()
.trim();
var fakeReg = /(.)\1{2,}/;
var emailReg = /^([\w-\.]+@([\w-]+\.)+[\w-]{2,4})?$/;
var pswReglow = /^([a-zA-Z0-9]{6,})+$/;
var pswRegheigh = /^([a-zA-Z0-9]{13,})+$/; //13 or more occurences
/* */
var $form = $("form.register");
var inputs = $form[0].elements;
/* first name */
if (value === "") {
$(this)
.next()
.find(".error")
.html("Your " + name + " field is Empty !")
.removeClass("ok")
.addClass("warning");
$(this)
.next()
.find(".feedback")
.removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok")
.addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove")
.removeClass("ok")
.addClass("warning");
// $(this).find(".starrq").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
} else {
//$(this).next().find(".error").html("Your "+name+" field is OK !").removeClass("warning").addClass("ok");
//$(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").removeClass("warning").addClass("ok");
/* first name */
if (name === "First Name") {
if (value.length > 19) {
// condition for more than 19 char
$(this)
.next()
.find(".error")
.html(name + " is Incorrect: Please enter no more than 19 char ");
$(this)
.next()
.find(".error")
.addClass('warning')
.removeClass('ok');
$(this)
.next()
.find(".feedback")
.removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok")
.addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove")
.removeClass("ok")
.addClass("warning");
//$(this).css("border","2px solid red");
} else {
if (fakeReg.test(value)) {
$(this)
.next()
.find(".error")
.html(name + " is Fake text: Please remove repetition ");
$(this)
.next()
.find(".feedback")
.removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok")
.addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove")
.removeClass("ok")
.addClass("warning");
$(this)
.next()
.find(".error")
.addClass('warning')
.removeClass('ok');
//$(this).css("border","2px solid red");
} else {
if (/^([a-zA-Z]{2,16})+$/.test(value) === true) {
$(this)
.next()
.find(".error")
.html(name + " is OK: Your data has been entered correctly");
$(this)
.next()
.find(".error")
.addClass('ok')
.removeClass('warning');
$(this)
.next()
.find(".feedback")
.removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove")
.addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok")
.removeClass("warning")
.addClass("ok");
} else {
if (/^([a-zA-Z]{1,16})+$/.test(value) === true) {
// condition for less than 2 char
$(this)
.next()
.find(".error")
.html(name + " is Incorrect: Please enter 2 upper case or lower case at least ");
$(this)
.next()
.find(".error")
.addClass('warning')
.removeClass('ok');
$(this)
.next()
.find(".feedback")
.removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok")
.addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove")
.removeClass("ok")
.addClass("warning");
//$(this).css("border","2px solid red");
} else {
// condition for non a to z
$(this)
.next()
.find(".error")
.html(name + " is Incorrect: Please enter upper case and lower case only ");
$(this)
.next()
.find(".error")
.addClass('warning')
.removeClass('ok');
$(this)
.next()
.find(".feedback")
.removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok")
.addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove")
.removeClass("ok")
.addClass("warning");
//$(this).css("border","2px solid red");
}
//if (value.length > 16) {
// $(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is Incorrect: Please enter no more then 16 char ");
// }
}
}
}
}
/* last name */
if (name === "Last Name") {
if (value.length > 19) {
// condition for more than 19 char
$(this)
.next()
.find(".error")
.html(name + " is Incorrect: Please enter no more than 19 char ");
$(this)
.next()
.find(".error")
.addClass('warning')
.removeClass('ok');
$(this)
.next()
.find(".feedback")
.removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok")
.addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove")
.removeClass("ok")
.addClass("warning");
//$(this).css("border","2px solid red");
} else {
if (fakeReg.test(value)) {
$(this)
.next()
.find(".error")
.html(name + " is Fake text: Please remove repetition ");
$(this)
.next()
.find(".feedback")
.removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok")
.addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove")
.removeClass("ok")
.addClass("warning");
$(this)
.next()
.find(".error")
.addClass('warning')
.removeClass('ok');
//$(this).css("border","2px solid red");
} else {
if (/^([a-zA-Z]{2,16})+$/.test(value) === true) {
$(this)
.next()
.find(".error")
.html(name + " is OK: Your data has been entered correctly");
$(this)
.next()
.find(".error")
.addClass('ok')
.removeClass('warning');
$(this)
.next()
.find(".feedback")
.removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove")
.addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok")
.removeClass("warning")
.addClass("ok");
} else {
if (/^([a-zA-Z]{1,16})+$/.test(value) === true) {
// condition for less than 2 char
$(this)
.next()
.find(".error")
.html(name + " is Incorrect: Please enter 2 upper case or lower case at least ");
$(this)
.next()
.find(".error")
.addClass('warning')
.removeClass('ok');
$(this)
.next()
.find(".feedback")
.removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok")
.addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove")
.removeClass("ok")
.addClass("warning");
//$(this).css("border","2px solid red");
} else {
// condition for non a to z
$(this)
.next()
.find(".error")
.html(name + " is Incorrect: Please enter upper case and lower case only ");
$(this)
.next()
.find(".error")
.addClass('warning')
.removeClass('ok');
$(this)
.next()
.find(".feedback")
.removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok")
.addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove")
.removeClass("ok")
.addClass("warning");
//$(this).css("border","2px solid red");
}
//if (value.length > 16) {
// $(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is Incorrect: Please enter no more then 16 char ");
// }
}
}
}
}
}
/* Phone number */
var inputstr = value;
if (name === "Phone Number") {
if (inputstr.length > 0) {
//var inputstr = $(this).val();
var phoneReg = /\(?([0-9]{4})\)?([ .-]?)([0-9]{3})\2([0-9]{4})/;
if (!phoneReg.test(inputstr)) {
// email
$(this)
.next()
.find(".error")
.html(name + " is Incorrect: Please enter Phone Number correctly ");
$(this)
.next()
.find(".error")
.addClass('warning')
.removeClass('ok');
$(this)
.next()
.find(".feedback")
.removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok")
.addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove")
.removeClass("ok")
.addClass("warning");
//$(this).css("border","2px solid red");
} else {
$(this)
.next()
.find(".error")
.html(name + " is Ok : Your Phone number has been entered correctly ");
$(this)
.next()
.find(".error")
.addClass('ok')
.removeClass('warning');
$(this)
.next()
.find(".feedback")
.removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove")
.addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok")
.removeClass("warning")
.addClass("ok");
//$(this).css("border","2px solid green");
//$(this).css("border","2px solid green");
}
} else {
$(this)
.next()
.find(".error")
.html(name + " is EMPTY: Please enter data into this input");
$(this)
.next()
.find(".error")
.addClass('warning')
.removeClass('ok');
$(this)
.next()
.find(".feedback")
.removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok")
.addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove")
.removeClass("ok")
.addClass("warning");
//$(this).css("border","2px solid red");
}
}
/* email */
//var emailName = (email) => E-mail.split("@")[0];
//console.log("name at E-mai:", name);
//alert(inputattr+inputstr);
/*
var emailName = (email) => E-mail.split("@")[0];
if (value != "") {
$(this).next().find(".error").html(name+' is ok').removeClass("warning").addClass("ok");
$(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").removeClass("warning").addClass("ok");
if(fakeReg.test(value)) {
$(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is Fake text: Please remove repetition ");
$(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
$(this).next().find(".error").addClass('warning').removeClass('ok');
//$(this).css("border","2px solid red");
} else {
/* E-mail*/
/*
if (name === "E-mail") {
if(emailReg.test(value)) {
$(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is Ok : Your data has been entered correctly ");
$(this).next().find(".error").addClass('ok').removeClass('warning');
$(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").removeClass("warning").addClass("ok");
//$(this).css("border","2px solid green");
} else {
$(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is Incorrect: Please enter it correctly ").removeClass('ok').addClass('warning');
$(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
//$(this).find(".error");
//$(this).css("border","2px solid red");
if (emailName === "First Name") {
$(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is Incorrect: E-mail should not match first namr ").removeClass('ok').addClass('warning');
$(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
} else {
if (emailName === "Last Name") {
$(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is Incorrect: E-mai should not match last namr ").removeClass('ok').addClass('warning');
$(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
}
}
}
}
}
} else {
$(this).next().find(".error").html(name+' is empty ').removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
$(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
}
/* address */
if (name === "Postal Address") {
if (value.length > 0) {
//var value = $(this).val();
// var AddressReg = /^[#.0-9a-zA-Z\s,-]+$/ ;
var AddressReg = /^\d+\s[A-z]+\s[A-z]+/g;
if (!AddressReg.test(value)) {
// address
$(this)
.next()
.find(".error")
.html(name + " is Incorrect: Please enter Address correctly ");
$(this)
.next()
.find(".error")
.addClass('warning')
.removeClass('ok');
$(this)
.next()
.find(".feedback")
.removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok")
.addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove")
.removeClass("ok")
.addClass("warning");
//$(this).css("border","2px solid red");
} else {
$(this)
.next()
.find(".error")
.html(name + " is Ok : Your data has been entered correctly ");
$(this)
.next()
.find(".error")
.addClass('ok')
.removeClass('warning');
$(this)
.next()
.find(".feedback")
.removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove")
.addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok")
.removeClass("warning")
.addClass("ok");
//$(this).css("border","2px solid green");
}
}
}
});
I needed to down size the code because of length problem.
Okay, you are refusing to supply a link to code that has the problem, so I’ll try and make sense of what you posted instead.
When I put that code through Beautifier, you no longer have too many closing tags.
Instead, you have too few!
My new code is#
registration2
html , css, js was in beautifier.
the posted code is not full but a shortened version, the full code was longer then 32000 character, sorry.
Thank you. There is an error with the trim method that occurs, when you submit a form.
Uncaught TypeError: Cannot read property 'trim' of undefined
Here is the code that causes the problem, on JS line 1324:
$(".input-group")
.each(function () {
var name = $(this)
.find(".check,textarea")
.attr("name");
var value = $(this)
.find(".check")
.val()
.trim();
Why does that problem occur? We can console.log the this keyword, to find out.
Line 342 is the input-group that causes the problem:
<div class="input-group">
<label class="container"> Phone
<input type="checkbox" checked="checked">
<span class="checkmark"></span>
</label>
<label class="container"> E-mail
<input type="checkbox">
<span class="checkmark"></span>
</label>
<label class="container"> Post
<input type="checkbox">
<span class="checkmark"></span>
</label>
</div>
Those are the sections of code that are responsible for the
trim error.
I recommend an early return from the function when
".check" cannot be found.
I don’t understand, it should work.
this is what I that I tried:
$(".btn1").click(function () {
console.log(' $(this)
.find(".check,textarea")
.attr("name")');
$(".input-group")
.each(function () { ...}
this is the print screen
pressing submit, this is the result what the screenshoot shoves.
can you help me with ‘early return’? I not realy understand it.
Why would it work when there is no
".check" element to be found? When no element is found, there is no trim method, and error occurs.
When I speak of an early return, you might have also heard of it as a guard clause
That is where you use an if statement to check if something doesn’t exist. If it doesn’t, there’s no good reason to continue so you return out of the function.
thank you for help. to be honest this is quite new for me, also my problem , I use check as class but looks like it is not recognized by my system, why?
In that particular situation, there is no
".check" class anywhere in the HTML. There shouldn’t be either.
The JS code just needs to use a guard clause to stop the function executing any further when there is no
".check" element.
yes, you are right, this is a code to give a feedback for contact, there is no star saying required so it is optional, that is why there is no check class. I thought, each() function will skip it not having .check.
I don’t know if it is the right way to do it.
I would like to ask, the guard close can help to handle the optional part? how to do it? can I get help with it?thank you.
Yes. You use it to check if you have something that you need. When you don’t have something that you need, such as when
$(this).find(".check") doesn’t exist, you just return out of the function.
The guard clause article gives full details. But basically, it’s a simple if statement that checks if you don’t have what is needed.
Sure thing. Read the article about using a guard cause to do an early return, give it a go, and let us know how you do with it.
thank you for help. I have looked up the guard clause article. as I mentioned I just need to skip the none required parts, so my idea is to use jquery to check avalability of class .check but how make to disregard input or textarea
that doesn’t have it?thank you.
I think the words I have marked in bold are key here toronto2009. Paul is a helpful bloke, but I’m guessing would like to see your attempt first.
yes i’ve read it but i’ve seen “templates” that means I have to find out how does it work in my case. My question is : if I use a jquery function in if statement to check only dose input fields which has .check class the rest of input field will be skipped.is this a working option at least logicaly? that is what I am thinking about.thank you…
Yes it works logically. All of the code in that section is to do with the “.check” input field. The problem occurs when an input group doesn’t have a “.check” input field. When the input group doesn’t have a “`.check” input field, there is nothing that needs to be checked. Going any further results in unwanted errors. Returning early from the function using a guard clause is the most reliable solution to that problem.
The guard clause acts like a the bouncer guy at the entrance to a night club, saying: “This function requires a
".check" element. You can’t go any further without one.”
That’s why it is a guard clause. It really is as simple as that.
This is my experiment
$(".input-group")
.each(function () {
var name = $(this)
.find(".check,textarea")
.attr("name");
var value = $(this)
.find(".check")
.val()
.trim();
if (( $("input").hasClass("check"))&&(value === "")) {
$(this)
.next()
.find(".error")
.html(name + " is empty !")
.removeClass("ok")
.addClass("warning");
$(this)
.next()
.find(".feedback")
.removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok")
.addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove")
.removeClass("ok")
.addClass("warning");
//$(this).find(".starrq").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
}
//alert(name);
});
using jquery hasClass() , I am checking the availability of .check class but it is not doing anything, thameans something is wrong.please have a look.
What is wrong is that you are doing it far too late. It should be right at the start of the function, not further down.
It can be as simple as this:
.each(function () {
if (!$(this).find(".check")) {
return;
}
// rest of the function code here
});
Or even this:
.each(function () {
var elementToCheck = $(this).find(".check");
if (!elementToCheck) {
return;
}
// rest of the function code here
});
You can then make use of that elementToCheck variable later on in the function too.
A guard clause is a really simple thing, but it does a very important job.
thank you for help. it looks working but I would like to ask if there is an input field without .check between two input field with .check, skipping will continue the checking or will break the checking?