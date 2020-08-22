Problem with email field in registration form

Ive done the beautifier end placed them in regtration2 pen. adding css and jquery , Ive got the shown error I don’t understand. I’ll give the code too.
$('.input-group')
.on('focusin focusout input', function () {
console.log('cnanged');
var name = $(this)
.find(".check")
.attr("name");
var value = $(this)
.find(".check")
.val()
.trim();
var fakeReg = /(.)\1{2,}/;
var emailReg = /^([\w-\.]+@([\w-]+\.)+[\w-]{2,4})?$/;
var pswReglow = /^([a-zA-Z0-9]{6,})+$/;
var pswRegheigh = /^([a-zA-Z0-9]{13,})+$/; //13 or more occurences
/* */
var $form = $("form.register");
var inputs = $form[0].elements;
/* first name */
if (value === "") {
$(this)
.next()
.find(".error")
.html("Your " + name + " field is Empty !")
.removeClass("ok")
.addClass("warning");
$(this)
.next()
.find(".feedback")
.removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok")
.addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove")
.removeClass("ok")
.addClass("warning");
// $(this).find(".starrq").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
} else {
//$(this).next().find(".error").html("Your "+name+" field is OK !").removeClass("warning").addClass("ok");
//$(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").removeClass("warning").addClass("ok");
/* first name */
if (name === "First Name") {
if (value.length > 19) {
// condition for more than 19 char
$(this)
.next()
.find(".error")
.html(name + " is Incorrect: Please enter no more than 19 char ");
$(this)
.next()
.find(".error")
.addClass('warning')
.removeClass('ok');
$(this)
.next()
.find(".feedback")
.removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok")
.addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove")
.removeClass("ok")
.addClass("warning");
//$(this).css("border","2px solid red");
} else {
if (fakeReg.test(value)) {
$(this)
.next()
.find(".error")
.html(name + " is Fake text: Please remove repetition ");
$(this)
.next()
.find(".feedback")
.removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok")
.addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove")
.removeClass("ok")
.addClass("warning");
$(this)
.next()
.find(".error")
.addClass('warning')
.removeClass('ok');
//$(this).css("border","2px solid red");
} else {
if (/^([a-zA-Z]{2,16})+$/.test(value) === true) {
$(this)
.next()
.find(".error")
.html(name + " is OK: Your data has been entered correctly");
$(this)
.next()
.find(".error")
.addClass('ok')
.removeClass('warning');
$(this)
.next()
.find(".feedback")
.removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove")
.addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok")
.removeClass("warning")
.addClass("ok");
} else {
if (/^([a-zA-Z]{1,16})+$/.test(value) === true) {
// condition for less than 2 char
$(this)
.next()
.find(".error")
.html(name + " is Incorrect: Please enter 2 upper case or lower case at least ");
$(this)
.next()
.find(".error")
.addClass('warning')
.removeClass('ok');
$(this)
.next()
.find(".feedback")
.removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok")
.addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove")
.removeClass("ok")
.addClass("warning");
//$(this).css("border","2px solid red");
} else {
// condition for non a to z
$(this)
.next()
.find(".error")
.html(name + " is Incorrect: Please enter upper case and lower case only ");
$(this)
.next()
.find(".error")
.addClass('warning')
.removeClass('ok');
$(this)
.next()
.find(".feedback")
.removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok")
.addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove")
.removeClass("ok")
.addClass("warning");
//$(this).css("border","2px solid red");
}
//if (value.length > 16) {
// $(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is Incorrect: Please enter no more then 16 char ");
// }
}
}
}
}
/* last name */
if (name === "Last Name") {
if (value.length > 19) {
// condition for more than 19 char
$(this)
.next()
.find(".error")
.html(name + " is Incorrect: Please enter no more than 19 char ");
$(this)
.next()
.find(".error")
.addClass('warning')
.removeClass('ok');
$(this)
.next()
.find(".feedback")
.removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok")
.addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove")
.removeClass("ok")
.addClass("warning");
//$(this).css("border","2px solid red");
} else {
if (fakeReg.test(value)) {
$(this)
.next()
.find(".error")
.html(name + " is Fake text: Please remove repetition ");
$(this)
.next()
.find(".feedback")
.removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok")
.addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove")
.removeClass("ok")
.addClass("warning");
$(this)
.next()
.find(".error")
.addClass('warning')
.removeClass('ok');
//$(this).css("border","2px solid red");
} else {
if (/^([a-zA-Z]{2,16})+$/.test(value) === true) {
$(this)
.next()
.find(".error")
.html(name + " is OK: Your data has been entered correctly");
$(this)
.next()
.find(".error")
.addClass('ok')
.removeClass('warning');
$(this)
.next()
.find(".feedback")
.removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove")
.addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok")
.removeClass("warning")
.addClass("ok");
} else {
if (/^([a-zA-Z]{1,16})+$/.test(value) === true) {
// condition for less than 2 char
$(this)
.next()
.find(".error")
.html(name + " is Incorrect: Please enter 2 upper case or lower case at least ");
$(this)
.next()
.find(".error")
.addClass('warning')
.removeClass('ok');
$(this)
.next()
.find(".feedback")
.removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok")
.addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove")
.removeClass("ok")
.addClass("warning");
//$(this).css("border","2px solid red");
} else {
// condition for non a to z
$(this)
.next()
.find(".error")
.html(name + " is Incorrect: Please enter upper case and lower case only ");
$(this)
.next()
.find(".error")
.addClass('warning')
.removeClass('ok');
$(this)
.next()
.find(".feedback")
.removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok")
.addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove")
.removeClass("ok")
.addClass("warning");
//$(this).css("border","2px solid red");
}
//if (value.length > 16) {
// $(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is Incorrect: Please enter no more then 16 char ");
// }
}
}
}
}
}
/* Phone number */
var inputstr = value;
if (name === "Phone Number") {
if (inputstr.length > 0) {
//var inputstr = $(this).val();
var phoneReg = /\(?([0-9]{4})\)?([ .-]?)([0-9]{3})\2([0-9]{4})/;
if (!phoneReg.test(inputstr)) {
// email
$(this)
.next()
.find(".error")
.html(name + " is Incorrect: Please enter Phone Number correctly ");
$(this)
.next()
.find(".error")
.addClass('warning')
.removeClass('ok');
$(this)
.next()
.find(".feedback")
.removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok")
.addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove")
.removeClass("ok")
.addClass("warning");
//$(this).css("border","2px solid red");
} else {
$(this)
.next()
.find(".error")
.html(name + " is Ok : Your Phone number has been entered correctly ");
$(this)
.next()
.find(".error")
.addClass('ok')
.removeClass('warning');
$(this)
.next()
.find(".feedback")
.removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove")
.addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok")
.removeClass("warning")
.addClass("ok");
//$(this).css("border","2px solid green");
//$(this).css("border","2px solid green");
}
} else {
$(this)
.next()
.find(".error")
.html(name + " is EMPTY: Please enter data into this input");
$(this)
.next()
.find(".error")
.addClass('warning')
.removeClass('ok');
$(this)
.next()
.find(".feedback")
.removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok")
.addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove")
.removeClass("ok")
.addClass("warning");
//$(this).css("border","2px solid red");
}
}
/* email */
//var emailName = (email) => E-mail.split("@")[0];
//console.log("name at E-mai:", name);
//alert(inputattr+inputstr);
/*
var emailName = (email) => E-mail.split("@")[0];
if (value != "") {
$(this).next().find(".error").html(name+' is ok').removeClass("warning").addClass("ok");
$(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").removeClass("warning").addClass("ok");
if(fakeReg.test(value)) {
$(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is Fake text: Please remove repetition ");
$(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
$(this).next().find(".error").addClass('warning').removeClass('ok');
//$(this).css("border","2px solid red");
} else {
/* E-mail*/
/*
if (name === "E-mail") {
if(emailReg.test(value)) {
$(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is Ok : Your data has been entered correctly ");
$(this).next().find(".error").addClass('ok').removeClass('warning');
$(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").removeClass("warning").addClass("ok");
//$(this).css("border","2px solid green");
} else {
$(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is Incorrect: Please enter it correctly ").removeClass('ok').addClass('warning');
$(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
//$(this).find(".error");
//$(this).css("border","2px solid red");
if (emailName === "First Name") {
$(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is Incorrect: E-mail should not match first namr ").removeClass('ok').addClass('warning');
$(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
} else {
if (emailName === "Last Name") {
$(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is Incorrect: E-mai should not match last namr ").removeClass('ok').addClass('warning');
$(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
}
}
}
}
}
} else {
$(this).next().find(".error").html(name+' is empty ').removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
$(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
}
/* address */
if (name === "Postal Address") {
if (value.length > 0) {
//var value = $(this).val();
// var AddressReg = /^[#.0-9a-zA-Z\s,-]+$/ ;
var AddressReg = /^\d+\s[A-z]+\s[A-z]+/g;
if (!AddressReg.test(value)) {
// address
$(this)
.next()
.find(".error")
.html(name + " is Incorrect: Please enter Address correctly ");
$(this)
.next()
.find(".error")
.addClass('warning')
.removeClass('ok');
$(this)
.next()
.find(".feedback")
.removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok")
.addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove")
.removeClass("ok")
.addClass("warning");
//$(this).css("border","2px solid red");
} else {
$(this)
.next()
.find(".error")
.html(name + " is Ok : Your data has been entered correctly ");
$(this)
.next()
.find(".error")
.addClass('ok')
.removeClass('warning');
$(this)
.next()
.find(".feedback")
.removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove")
.addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok")
.removeClass("warning")
.addClass("ok");
//$(this).css("border","2px solid green");
}
}
}
});
I needed to down size the code because of length problem.