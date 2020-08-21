Problem with email field in registration form

Ive done the beautifier end placed them in regtration2 pen. adding css and jquery , Ive got the shown error I don’t understand. I’ll give the code too.

$('.input-group') .on('focusin focusout input', function () { console.log('cnanged'); var name = $(this) .find(".check") .attr("name"); var value = $(this) .find(".check") .val() .trim(); var fakeReg = /(.)\1{2,}/; var emailReg = /^([\w-\.]+@([\w-]+\.)+[\w-]{2,4})?$/; var pswReglow = /^([a-zA-Z0-9]{6,})+$/; var pswRegheigh = /^([a-zA-Z0-9]{13,})+$/; //13 or more occurences /* */ var $form = $("form.register"); var inputs = $form[0].elements; /* first name */ if (value === "") { $(this) .next() .find(".error") .html("Your " + name + " field is Empty !") .removeClass("ok") .addClass("warning"); $(this) .next() .find(".feedback") .removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok") .addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove") .removeClass("ok") .addClass("warning"); // $(this).find(".starrq").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning"); } else { //$(this).next().find(".error").html("Your "+name+" field is OK !").removeClass("warning").addClass("ok"); //$(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").removeClass("warning").addClass("ok"); /* first name */ if (name === "First Name") { if (value.length > 19) { // condition for more than 19 char $(this) .next() .find(".error") .html(name + " is Incorrect: Please enter no more than 19 char "); $(this) .next() .find(".error") .addClass('warning') .removeClass('ok'); $(this) .next() .find(".feedback") .removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok") .addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove") .removeClass("ok") .addClass("warning"); //$(this).css("border","2px solid red"); } else { if (fakeReg.test(value)) { $(this) .next() .find(".error") .html(name + " is Fake text: Please remove repetition "); $(this) .next() .find(".feedback") .removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok") .addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove") .removeClass("ok") .addClass("warning"); $(this) .next() .find(".error") .addClass('warning') .removeClass('ok'); //$(this).css("border","2px solid red"); } else { if (/^([a-zA-Z]{2,16})+$/.test(value) === true) { $(this) .next() .find(".error") .html(name + " is OK: Your data has been entered correctly"); $(this) .next() .find(".error") .addClass('ok') .removeClass('warning'); $(this) .next() .find(".feedback") .removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove") .addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok") .removeClass("warning") .addClass("ok"); } else { if (/^([a-zA-Z]{1,16})+$/.test(value) === true) { // condition for less than 2 char $(this) .next() .find(".error") .html(name + " is Incorrect: Please enter 2 upper case or lower case at least "); $(this) .next() .find(".error") .addClass('warning') .removeClass('ok'); $(this) .next() .find(".feedback") .removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok") .addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove") .removeClass("ok") .addClass("warning"); //$(this).css("border","2px solid red"); } else { // condition for non a to z $(this) .next() .find(".error") .html(name + " is Incorrect: Please enter upper case and lower case only "); $(this) .next() .find(".error") .addClass('warning') .removeClass('ok'); $(this) .next() .find(".feedback") .removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok") .addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove") .removeClass("ok") .addClass("warning"); //$(this).css("border","2px solid red"); } //if (value.length > 16) { // $(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is Incorrect: Please enter no more then 16 char "); // } } } } } /* last name */ if (name === "Last Name") { if (value.length > 19) { // condition for more than 19 char $(this) .next() .find(".error") .html(name + " is Incorrect: Please enter no more than 19 char "); $(this) .next() .find(".error") .addClass('warning') .removeClass('ok'); $(this) .next() .find(".feedback") .removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok") .addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove") .removeClass("ok") .addClass("warning"); //$(this).css("border","2px solid red"); } else { if (fakeReg.test(value)) { $(this) .next() .find(".error") .html(name + " is Fake text: Please remove repetition "); $(this) .next() .find(".feedback") .removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok") .addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove") .removeClass("ok") .addClass("warning"); $(this) .next() .find(".error") .addClass('warning') .removeClass('ok'); //$(this).css("border","2px solid red"); } else { if (/^([a-zA-Z]{2,16})+$/.test(value) === true) { $(this) .next() .find(".error") .html(name + " is OK: Your data has been entered correctly"); $(this) .next() .find(".error") .addClass('ok') .removeClass('warning'); $(this) .next() .find(".feedback") .removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove") .addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok") .removeClass("warning") .addClass("ok"); } else { if (/^([a-zA-Z]{1,16})+$/.test(value) === true) { // condition for less than 2 char $(this) .next() .find(".error") .html(name + " is Incorrect: Please enter 2 upper case or lower case at least "); $(this) .next() .find(".error") .addClass('warning') .removeClass('ok'); $(this) .next() .find(".feedback") .removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok") .addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove") .removeClass("ok") .addClass("warning"); //$(this).css("border","2px solid red"); } else { // condition for non a to z $(this) .next() .find(".error") .html(name + " is Incorrect: Please enter upper case and lower case only "); $(this) .next() .find(".error") .addClass('warning') .removeClass('ok'); $(this) .next() .find(".feedback") .removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok") .addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove") .removeClass("ok") .addClass("warning"); //$(this).css("border","2px solid red"); } //if (value.length > 16) { // $(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is Incorrect: Please enter no more then 16 char "); // } } } } } } /* Phone number */ var inputstr = value; if (name === "Phone Number") { if (inputstr.length > 0) { //var inputstr = $(this).val(); var phoneReg = /\(?([0-9]{4})\)?([ .-]?)([0-9]{3})\2([0-9]{4})/; if (!phoneReg.test(inputstr)) { // email $(this) .next() .find(".error") .html(name + " is Incorrect: Please enter Phone Number correctly "); $(this) .next() .find(".error") .addClass('warning') .removeClass('ok'); $(this) .next() .find(".feedback") .removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok") .addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove") .removeClass("ok") .addClass("warning"); //$(this).css("border","2px solid red"); } else { $(this) .next() .find(".error") .html(name + " is Ok : Your Phone number has been entered correctly "); $(this) .next() .find(".error") .addClass('ok') .removeClass('warning'); $(this) .next() .find(".feedback") .removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove") .addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok") .removeClass("warning") .addClass("ok"); //$(this).css("border","2px solid green"); //$(this).css("border","2px solid green"); } } else { $(this) .next() .find(".error") .html(name + " is EMPTY: Please enter data into this input"); $(this) .next() .find(".error") .addClass('warning') .removeClass('ok'); $(this) .next() .find(".feedback") .removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok") .addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove") .removeClass("ok") .addClass("warning"); //$(this).css("border","2px solid red"); } } /* email */ //var emailName = (email) => E-mail.split("@")[0]; //console.log("name at E-mai:", name); //alert(inputattr+inputstr); /* var emailName = (email) => E-mail.split("@")[0]; if (value != "") { $(this).next().find(".error").html(name+' is ok').removeClass("warning").addClass("ok"); $(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").removeClass("warning").addClass("ok"); if(fakeReg.test(value)) { $(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is Fake text: Please remove repetition "); $(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning"); $(this).next().find(".error").addClass('warning').removeClass('ok'); //$(this).css("border","2px solid red"); } else { /* E-mail*/ /* if (name === "E-mail") { if(emailReg.test(value)) { $(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is Ok : Your data has been entered correctly "); $(this).next().find(".error").addClass('ok').removeClass('warning'); $(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").removeClass("warning").addClass("ok"); //$(this).css("border","2px solid green"); } else { $(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is Incorrect: Please enter it correctly ").removeClass('ok').addClass('warning'); $(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning"); //$(this).find(".error"); //$(this).css("border","2px solid red"); if (emailName === "First Name") { $(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is Incorrect: E-mail should not match first namr ").removeClass('ok').addClass('warning'); $(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning"); } else { if (emailName === "Last Name") { $(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is Incorrect: E-mai should not match last namr ").removeClass('ok').addClass('warning'); $(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning"); } } } } } } else { $(this).next().find(".error").html(name+' is empty ').removeClass("ok").addClass("warning"); $(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning"); } /* address */ if (name === "Postal Address") { if (value.length > 0) { //var value = $(this).val(); // var AddressReg = /^[#.0-9a-zA-Z\s,-]+$/ ; var AddressReg = /^\d+\s[A-z]+\s[A-z]+/g; if (!AddressReg.test(value)) { // address $(this) .next() .find(".error") .html(name + " is Incorrect: Please enter Address correctly "); $(this) .next() .find(".error") .addClass('warning') .removeClass('ok'); $(this) .next() .find(".feedback") .removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok") .addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove") .removeClass("ok") .addClass("warning"); //$(this).css("border","2px solid red"); } else { $(this) .next() .find(".error") .html(name + " is Ok : Your data has been entered correctly "); $(this) .next() .find(".error") .addClass('ok') .removeClass('warning'); $(this) .next() .find(".feedback") .removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove") .addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok") .removeClass("warning") .addClass("ok"); //$(this).css("border","2px solid green"); } } } });

I needed to down size the code because of length problem.