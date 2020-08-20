Problem with email field in registration form

to be honest it is a bit advanced. what I don’t understand, I have an other form where I don’t have this problem : email disables first and last name field. it is a nonsense. I can handle jquery but I am at very beginning of javascript. thank you.
and a bit of success: I managed to ad correctly the functional parts of the registration form so investigation can be done easier.
registration2
pleasehave a look, email disables first and last name it is nonsense. thank you…
How does this page differ from the one we set up in the other thread and which was working?
Let me get this straight.
The JS you just posted is working apart from the email field?
When you uncomment the email field js the form stops working?
How is that when I uncomment your email field all three fields are working?
The fields may not be doing what you expect but they are basically working. I’ve no idea what you were doing with things like this but I guess its something you were working on previously.
if (emailName === "Last Name") {
Why would someone enter the text ‘Last Name’ as an email address?
(Also note that you should have posted the code you were having trouble with rather than some other code that is not the code you are having trouble with. I’m guessing you just missed out a comment somewhere.)
In the html why does the first and last name fields have a ‘type’ attribute of ‘email’ instead of ‘text’ yet your email field has a `type="text’`` attribute ?
the problem is the following: If the email is commented out first name and last name is working : number is filtered , fake text is filtered, min length and max length is working. if email is active, comment removed, first and last name filtering are not doing anything. I don’t understand. the rest of fields looks working. also filtering out first and last name from emails name part is not working, not filtering. filtering out first and last name is good thing for safety. thank you,
Did you test the codepen I forked?
What is not working in the codepen I forked?
If I understand you properly, commenting out the email section at HTML lines 134-152 from https://codepen.io/cfrank2000/pen/OJNNowR results in the other fields not working.
That cannot be investigated right now because the JS code must first be working before the HTML code is commented out. Currently the JS code has an unrecoverable error that needs to be fixed first.
The browser console says that the }); section is causing the problem. You have a structural problem, and your indenting is a complete mess, so you need to clean up your JS code.
Using the beautifier.io site to clean up the formatting of your code, we can see at the end of the code that the indenting hasn’t occurred. That’s because you have too many set of closing tags.
$(".btn1").click(function() {
$(".input-group").each(function() {
...
});
});
});
After removing one of those sets of closing tags, beautifying the code again results in a correct amount of indenting for all of the code.
Please do that, and update codePen with the fixed JS code, and we can make further progress from there.
If any of this is confusing for you, please don’t hesitate to let us know what you’re having trouble with. We’ll try to explain it more clearly and in more detail.
the first set of closing brackets is for document ready on the beginning of js, the second is for click, third is for each function.
yes email part causing other field not validating but the js part, not the html one. I try to sort out indentation for readability. thank you
If it’s intended to close document.ready, then a mistake has definitely occurred because line 341 of the JS code instead closes the document document.ready.
Please put the JS code through beautifier.io and double-check me about that. You have an extra set of closing tags somewhere causing the error. When the extra set of closing tags have been removed, all of the code can then be properly indented.
I’ve got the following error, I don’t understand
Application Error.
CODE: 200
One of the URLs in your External Resources is in an invalid format. Use the format https://domain/path.js
I copy and pasted
https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.3.7/css/bootstrap.min.css
How can I investigate that? Please supply a link to the code that produces that error.
Ive done the beautifier end placed them in regtration2 pen. adding css and jquery , Ive got the shown error I don’t understand. I’ll give the code too.
$('.input-group')
.on('focusin focusout input', function () {
console.log('cnanged');
var name = $(this)
.find(".check")
.attr("name");
var value = $(this)
.find(".check")
.val()
.trim();
var fakeReg = /(.)\1{2,}/;
var emailReg = /^([\w-\.]+@([\w-]+\.)+[\w-]{2,4})?$/;
var pswReglow = /^([a-zA-Z0-9]{6,})+$/;
var pswRegheigh = /^([a-zA-Z0-9]{13,})+$/; //13 or more occurences
/* */
var $form = $("form.register");
var inputs = $form[0].elements;
/* first name */
if (value === "") {
$(this)
.next()
.find(".error")
.html("Your " + name + " field is Empty !")
.removeClass("ok")
.addClass("warning");
$(this)
.next()
.find(".feedback")
.removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok")
.addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove")
.removeClass("ok")
.addClass("warning");
// $(this).find(".starrq").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
} else {
//$(this).next().find(".error").html("Your "+name+" field is OK !").removeClass("warning").addClass("ok");
//$(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").removeClass("warning").addClass("ok");
/* first name */
if (name === "First Name") {
if (value.length > 19) {
// condition for more than 19 char
$(this)
.next()
.find(".error")
.html(name + " is Incorrect: Please enter no more than 19 char ");
$(this)
.next()
.find(".error")
.addClass('warning')
.removeClass('ok');
$(this)
.next()
.find(".feedback")
.removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok")
.addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove")
.removeClass("ok")
.addClass("warning");
//$(this).css("border","2px solid red");
} else {
if (fakeReg.test(value)) {
$(this)
.next()
.find(".error")
.html(name + " is Fake text: Please remove repetition ");
$(this)
.next()
.find(".feedback")
.removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok")
.addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove")
.removeClass("ok")
.addClass("warning");
$(this)
.next()
.find(".error")
.addClass('warning')
.removeClass('ok');
//$(this).css("border","2px solid red");
} else {
if (/^([a-zA-Z]{2,16})+$/.test(value) === true) {
$(this)
.next()
.find(".error")
.html(name + " is OK: Your data has been entered correctly");
$(this)
.next()
.find(".error")
.addClass('ok')
.removeClass('warning');
$(this)
.next()
.find(".feedback")
.removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove")
.addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok")
.removeClass("warning")
.addClass("ok");
} else {
if (/^([a-zA-Z]{1,16})+$/.test(value) === true) {
// condition for less than 2 char
$(this)
.next()
.find(".error")
.html(name + " is Incorrect: Please enter 2 upper case or lower case at least ");
$(this)
.next()
.find(".error")
.addClass('warning')
.removeClass('ok');
$(this)
.next()
.find(".feedback")
.removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok")
.addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove")
.removeClass("ok")
.addClass("warning");
//$(this).css("border","2px solid red");
} else {
// condition for non a to z
$(this)
.next()
.find(".error")
.html(name + " is Incorrect: Please enter upper case and lower case only ");
$(this)
.next()
.find(".error")
.addClass('warning')
.removeClass('ok');
$(this)
.next()
.find(".feedback")
.removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok")
.addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove")
.removeClass("ok")
.addClass("warning");
//$(this).css("border","2px solid red");
}
//if (value.length > 16) {
// $(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is Incorrect: Please enter no more then 16 char ");
// }
}
}
}
}
/* last name */
if (name === "Last Name") {
if (value.length > 19) {
// condition for more than 19 char
$(this)
.next()
.find(".error")
.html(name + " is Incorrect: Please enter no more than 19 char ");
$(this)
.next()
.find(".error")
.addClass('warning')
.removeClass('ok');
$(this)
.next()
.find(".feedback")
.removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok")
.addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove")
.removeClass("ok")
.addClass("warning");
//$(this).css("border","2px solid red");
} else {
if (fakeReg.test(value)) {
$(this)
.next()
.find(".error")
.html(name + " is Fake text: Please remove repetition ");
$(this)
.next()
.find(".feedback")
.removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok")
.addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove")
.removeClass("ok")
.addClass("warning");
$(this)
.next()
.find(".error")
.addClass('warning')
.removeClass('ok');
//$(this).css("border","2px solid red");
} else {
if (/^([a-zA-Z]{2,16})+$/.test(value) === true) {
$(this)
.next()
.find(".error")
.html(name + " is OK: Your data has been entered correctly");
$(this)
.next()
.find(".error")
.addClass('ok')
.removeClass('warning');
$(this)
.next()
.find(".feedback")
.removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove")
.addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok")
.removeClass("warning")
.addClass("ok");
} else {
if (/^([a-zA-Z]{1,16})+$/.test(value) === true) {
// condition for less than 2 char
$(this)
.next()
.find(".error")
.html(name + " is Incorrect: Please enter 2 upper case or lower case at least ");
$(this)
.next()
.find(".error")
.addClass('warning')
.removeClass('ok');
$(this)
.next()
.find(".feedback")
.removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok")
.addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove")
.removeClass("ok")
.addClass("warning");
//$(this).css("border","2px solid red");
} else {
// condition for non a to z
$(this)
.next()
.find(".error")
.html(name + " is Incorrect: Please enter upper case and lower case only ");
$(this)
.next()
.find(".error")
.addClass('warning')
.removeClass('ok');
$(this)
.next()
.find(".feedback")
.removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok")
.addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove")
.removeClass("ok")
.addClass("warning");
//$(this).css("border","2px solid red");
}
//if (value.length > 16) {
// $(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is Incorrect: Please enter no more then 16 char ");
// }
}
}
}
}
}
/* Phone number */
var inputstr = value;
if (name === "Phone Number") {
if (inputstr.length > 0) {
//var inputstr = $(this).val();
var phoneReg = /\(?([0-9]{4})\)?([ .-]?)([0-9]{3})\2([0-9]{4})/;
if (!phoneReg.test(inputstr)) {
// email
$(this)
.next()
.find(".error")
.html(name + " is Incorrect: Please enter Phone Number correctly ");
$(this)
.next()
.find(".error")
.addClass('warning')
.removeClass('ok');
$(this)
.next()
.find(".feedback")
.removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok")
.addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove")
.removeClass("ok")
.addClass("warning");
//$(this).css("border","2px solid red");
} else {
$(this)
.next()
.find(".error")
.html(name + " is Ok : Your Phone number has been entered correctly ");
$(this)
.next()
.find(".error")
.addClass('ok')
.removeClass('warning');
$(this)
.next()
.find(".feedback")
.removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove")
.addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok")
.removeClass("warning")
.addClass("ok");
//$(this).css("border","2px solid green");
//$(this).css("border","2px solid green");
}
} else {
$(this)
.next()
.find(".error")
.html(name + " is EMPTY: Please enter data into this input");
$(this)
.next()
.find(".error")
.addClass('warning')
.removeClass('ok');
$(this)
.next()
.find(".feedback")
.removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok")
.addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove")
.removeClass("ok")
.addClass("warning");
//$(this).css("border","2px solid red");
}
}
/* email */
//var emailName = (email) => E-mail.split("@")[0];
//console.log("name at E-mai:", name);
//alert(inputattr+inputstr);
/*
var emailName = (email) => E-mail.split("@")[0];
if (value != "") {
$(this).next().find(".error").html(name+' is ok').removeClass("warning").addClass("ok");
$(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").removeClass("warning").addClass("ok");
if(fakeReg.test(value)) {
$(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is Fake text: Please remove repetition ");
$(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
$(this).next().find(".error").addClass('warning').removeClass('ok');
//$(this).css("border","2px solid red");
} else {
/* E-mail*/
/*
if (name === "E-mail") {
if(emailReg.test(value)) {
$(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is Ok : Your data has been entered correctly ");
$(this).next().find(".error").addClass('ok').removeClass('warning');
$(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").removeClass("warning").addClass("ok");
//$(this).css("border","2px solid green");
} else {
$(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is Incorrect: Please enter it correctly ").removeClass('ok').addClass('warning');
$(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
//$(this).find(".error");
//$(this).css("border","2px solid red");
if (emailName === "First Name") {
$(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is Incorrect: E-mail should not match first namr ").removeClass('ok').addClass('warning');
$(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
} else {
if (emailName === "Last Name") {
$(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is Incorrect: E-mai should not match last namr ").removeClass('ok').addClass('warning');
$(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
}
}
}
}
}
} else {
$(this).next().find(".error").html(name+' is empty ').removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
$(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
}
/* address */
if (name === "Postal Address") {
if (value.length > 0) {
//var value = $(this).val();
// var AddressReg = /^[#.0-9a-zA-Z\s,-]+$/ ;
var AddressReg = /^\d+\s[A-z]+\s[A-z]+/g;
if (!AddressReg.test(value)) {
// address
$(this)
.next()
.find(".error")
.html(name + " is Incorrect: Please enter Address correctly ");
$(this)
.next()
.find(".error")
.addClass('warning')
.removeClass('ok');
$(this)
.next()
.find(".feedback")
.removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok")
.addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove")
.removeClass("ok")
.addClass("warning");
//$(this).css("border","2px solid red");
} else {
$(this)
.next()
.find(".error")
.html(name + " is Ok : Your data has been entered correctly ");
$(this)
.next()
.find(".error")
.addClass('ok')
.removeClass('warning');
$(this)
.next()
.find(".feedback")
.removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove")
.addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok")
.removeClass("warning")
.addClass("ok");
//$(this).css("border","2px solid green");
}
}
}
});
I needed to down size the code because of length problem.
Okay, you are refusing to supply a link to code that has the problem, so I’ll try and make sense of what you posted instead.
When I put that code through Beautifier, you no longer have too many closing tags.
Instead, you have too few!
My new code is#
registration2
html , css, js was in beautifier.
the posted code is not full but a shortened version, the full code was longer then 32000 character, sorry.
Thank you. There is an error with the trim method that occurs, when you submit a form.
Uncaught TypeError: Cannot read property 'trim' of undefined
Here is the code that causes the problem, on JS line 1324:
$(".input-group")
.each(function () {
var name = $(this)
.find(".check,textarea")
.attr("name");
var value = $(this)
.find(".check")
.val()
.trim();
Why does that problem occur? We can console.log the this keyword, to find out.
Line 342 is the input-group that causes the problem:
<div class="input-group">
<label class="container"> Phone
<input type="checkbox" checked="checked">
<span class="checkmark"></span>
</label>
<label class="container"> E-mail
<input type="checkbox">
<span class="checkmark"></span>
</label>
<label class="container"> Post
<input type="checkbox">
<span class="checkmark"></span>
</label>
</div>
Those are the sections of code that are responsible for the
trim error.
I recommend an early return from the function when
".check" cannot be found.
I don’t understand, it should work.
this is what I that I tried:
$(".btn1").click(function () {
console.log(' $(this)
.find(".check,textarea")
.attr("name")');
$(".input-group")
.each(function () { ...}
this is the print screen
pressing submit, this is the result what the screenshoot shoves.
can you help me with ‘early return’? I not realy understand it.
Why would it work when there is no
".check" element to be found? When no element is found, there is no trim method, and error occurs.
When I speak of an early return, you might have also heard of it as a guard clause
That is where you use an if statement to check if something doesn’t exist. If it doesn’t, there’s no good reason to continue so you return out of the function.
thank you for help. to be honest this is quite new for me, also my problem , I use check as class but looks like it is not recognized by my system, why?
In that particular situation, there is no
".check" class anywhere in the HTML. There shouldn’t be either.
The JS code just needs to use a guard clause to stop the function executing any further when there is no
".check" element.
yes, you are right, this is a code to give a feedback for contact, there is no star saying required so it is optional, that is why there is no check class. I thought, each() function will skip it not having .check.
I don’t know if it is the right way to do it.
I would like to ask the guard close can help to handle the optional part? I yes how t o do it?thank you.