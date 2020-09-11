Problem with email field in registration form

thank you. checking jquery.com/length, I can think right now on the following: $(".inputstatus .warning").length in if statement, where the condition is equal with zero then even.prevent…
please let me know if I am not right. thank you.
When the length is zero, that’s good and you want the form to carry on to being submitted, so when it’s zero is not an appropriate condition to check.
When the length is more than zero, that’s bad, and you need to prevent the form from being submitted.
yes that is right, when condition is not zero then even.prevent, I am sorry that there was a mistake.
That’s alright. It can be much more difficult to understand the wherefores and whys when it’s only the code being looked at, which is why discussing these concepts in the open can be very helpful.
yes it looks working but I have another problem. if I type something in phone number field the first character is checked the next is not, even letters can be entered. that is wrong. I was thinking in numbers only option. would you mind to check it please
Can you please give an example of a bad entry that is accepted on the telephone line?
I tried using
"1qwertyuiop" which was properly rejected.
Please help me to experience your problem. Investigation can only occur when it can be experienced.
Off topic:
I’d suggest you think carefully about this. Why is telephone a required field, when people can opt to be contacted by email or post instead? People with certain disabilities may be unable to use a phone, and having it as a required field can cause problems. At least if it’s possible to enter letters in the phone field, people can write “Unable to use” or something similar. If you really want to ensure that only valid numbers are entered, then consider making the field optional.
as I understood it is a good idea to keep phonnumber optional. that make sence. but still excluding letters restricting data entering to numbers is crucial.
I typed this string '2z343434343434" and after filling up the fields correctly and pressing submission it was sent faulty .
my pen is
ok, my pen again is
contactus2
I don’ understand. appart from that I have notepad++ editor that I am using and testing my experiment on ms edge. but firefox too
I typed this phone number 2er333e434444444444 and it was sent
Let’s take a look at your code for validating the phone number.
var phoneReg =/\(?([0-9]{4})\)?([ .-]?)([0-9]{3})\2([0-9]{4})/;
if(!phoneReg.test(inputstr) ) {
And on the screen people see in the input field:
Phone Number
That’s not a good way to inform people. What are they supposed to do - guess how the phone number is supposed to be formatted?
Let’s find out why the problem is happening. We can use an online regex tester and debugger to figure out what’s going on.
With a regex of
\(?([0-9]{4})\)?([ .-]?)([0-9]{3})\2([0-9]{4}) and a test string of
2er333e434444444444
Only part of the test string is being matched, which is no good. A partial match isn’t what you want here. You need the whole thing to match the regex.
To achieve that the regex must start with
^ which says that the regex must start matching at the start of the string, and end with
$ to say that the regex must end matching at the end of the string. That ensures that the full input string must match the regex.
var phoneReg =/^\(?([0-9]{4})\)?([ .-]?)([0-9]{3})\2([0-9]{4})$/;
Now that the whole input string is being tested, we need a way to let people know what format to use for their telephone number.
Here’s what different parts of the regex mean:
- (? optional opening bracket
- ([0-9]{4}) four digits
- )? optional ending bracket
- ([ .-]?) space, fullstop, or comma separator
- ([0-9]{3}) three digits
- \2 the second capture group, that being the separator
- ([0-9]{4}) the final four digits
So, the following hint for the phone number section seems to be optimal:
(1234)-123-1234
I would modify the start of that regex, for currently one of the parenthesis can be removed and it’s still considered valid. To fix that I would instead tell the regex that either four digits in parenthesis, or four digits without parenthesis are required.
That changes
\(?([0-9]{4})\)? to be
(\([0-9]{4}\)|[0-9]{4})?
That means updating the regular expression to the following:
var phoneReg =/^(\([0-9]{4}\)|[0-9]{4})?([ .-]?)([0-9]{3})\2([0-9]{4})$/;
And, updating the phone number placeholder to give a suitable formatting hint:
<input ... placeholder="(1234)-123-1234">
That updated regex has been saved at the tester page for you to try out, at https://regex101.com/r/69oyPi/1
thank you for help. it works very well, it is lovely. I would like to ask about informing people. how can I present in the form the informative part regarding phone number format end related regex parts? I changed the place holder to inform the ‘user’ about phone number format.also I need to ask, how to handle difference between number format in uk , eu or hungary? thank you.
I think that this is the most relevant part. The best solution for telephone numbers is do not validate the phone number at all.
yes but letters needs to be filtered out. also I was thinking about removing phone number from required fields… thank you
I agree, remove phone number from required.
The regex for ensuring that letters aren’t used, can just be a simple regex for numbers and separators.
/^[0-9 .-]+$/
thank you. that is great’
my third form is the order form and one problem is the buttons. I am hesitating in the matter of required items, specially the buttons. theoreticaly should be part of validation. can you give me idea? thank you, frank.
my pen
order form
Hi Paul
can you help me please with the buttons? How can I check them? I tried on the same way like input fields but the result effectles. as I choose from dropdown list of the buttons nothing happens. thank you.
oeder
Normally the selectedIndex of dropdown options is checked to see if it’s greater than zero, to confirm that something has been selected.
Hi
thank you for help. I made a code for pizza button to see how does it work but it doesn’t. I guess , as textarea needed some addition, button needs something like that. please help me, thank you.
this is the code
/* Pizza*/ /* */
if (name === "pizza") {
if (value.length > 0){
//$(this).next().find(".error").html(name+' is ok').removeClass("warning").addClass("ok");
$(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").removeClass("warning").addClass("ok");
$("#choiceRequired").removeClass("warning").addClass("ok");
} else {
$(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
$("#choiceRequired").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
}
}
//alert(name);
Okay, let’s take a look at the code.
if (name === "pizza") {
if (value.length > 0){
//$(this).next().find(".error").html(name+' is ok').removeClass("warning").addClass("ok");
$(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").removeClass("warning").addClass("ok");
$("#choiceRequired").removeClass("warning").addClass("ok");
} else {
$(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
$("#choiceRequired").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
}
}
//alert(name);
Fix the indent
First, we should tidy up the indenting of the code, so that it’s easier for us to understand the code.
Deep nesting of indents is a clear sign that the code needs to be separated out into separate functions.
if (name === "pizza") {
if (value.length > 0){
//$(this).next().find(".error").html(name+' is ok').removeClass("warning").addClass("ok");
$(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").removeClass("warning").addClass("ok");
$("#choiceRequired").removeClass("warning").addClass("ok");
} else {
$(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
$("#choiceRequired").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
}
}
//alert(name);
Remove commented-out code
The code that does nothing should be removed.
if (name === "pizza") {
if (value.length > 0){
$(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").removeClass("warning").addClass("ok");
$("#choiceRequired").removeClass("warning").addClass("ok");
} else {
$(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
$("#choiceRequired").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
}
}
Investigate the cause
We can now use tools like console.log to figure out what the value is when the pizza is being validated.
console.log({name, value});
if (name === "pizza") {
if (value.length > 0){
$(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").removeClass("warning").addClass("ok");
$("#choiceRequired").removeClass("warning").addClass("ok");
} else {
$(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
$("#choiceRequired").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
}
}
And we find that the code is not being executed when the pizza is selected.
Why is that not happening? Let’s take a look at the HTML for the pizza dropdown.
The pizza dropdown
Here is the HTML code for the pizza dropdown.
<div class="dropdown">
<button class="btn btn-default btncolor2 dropdown-toggle check"
type="button" data-toggle="dropdown" name="pizza">Pizza
<span class="caret"></span></button>
<ul class="dropdown-menu dropdwn2">
<li role="presentation"><a role="menuitem" tabindex="-1" href="#">Margarita</a></li>
<li role="presentation" class="divider"></li>
<li ><a href="#">Diavola</a></li>
<li ><a href="#">Funghi</a></li>
<li ><a href="#">Veneziana</a></li>
<li ><a href="#">Quattro Stagioni</a></li>
<li ><a href="#">Fiorentina</a></li>
</ul>
<span class="feedback"></span>
</div>
That looks completely alien to me for a dropdown. It seems that some serious bootstrap magic is happening there, that’s beyond my ability to diagnose.
I recommend finding someone that is familiar with bootstrap to help you further with this.
thank you for help. can you recommend somebody? for exemple PaulOB?
meanwhile it happens, I would start the jquery highlight part, that you already showed me, just I can’t find it. thank you.