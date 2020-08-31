Problem with email field in registration form

first name and last name are required at least two characters. if I type only one , still is submitted faulty. but the rest is sent too, that means email, nature of message and phone number, .
Okay, so I put in a First name, with no Last name. I attempt the submit the form and it refuses to submit. That’s all working fine for me.
Your instructions failed to get me to experience your problem.
Let’s try this again. What must I do to experience your problem?.
Hey!! Stop adding more information to a previous message!
I am leaving now due to your bad behaviour. I won’t return for 24 hours.
I don’t understand, what wrong did I do?
I just described the problem that occurs.
My apology - after making my post about the first name and last name, I saw additional information in your post relating to email, nature of message, and phone number, and gained the wrong impression that those were added afterwards. My bad.
On the matter of the first name and last name when attempting to submit the form, the form refuses to submit for me.
I’ll try other web browsers to find out if that can help me to experience your problem.
When I fill in only the first name and nothing else, pressing the submit button doesn’t seem to do anything in Chrome, Edge, or Firefox.
Are you doing anything else to get the form to submit? Such as, filling in other fields, ticking checkboxes, or something else?
I think he means the form will submit with only one character entered in the field, when it should require two.
Ahh, okay. So using one letter each for first name and last name, also filling in the rest of the form with their required values, is how to experience this problem. I’ve now confirmed that is how the problem can be experienced.
Investigation can now occur.
Near the end of the code is where your have the button click handler.
$(".btn1").click(function(){
...
});
It is in there, that you must check if the firstname and lastname have an error. If they have an error, then use
event.preventDefault() to prevent the form from being submitted.
I’d recommend not explicitly checking their length, as that’s already being done elsewhere. Just check if they have an error instead. Your page uses a
warning class for when there is a problem, which is what you should be looking for.
yes. it happens but not just first name and last name but the other fields too. I was thinking on a logical variable, where the variable takes the value according the condition where is placed for check. then on submission the status of this variable will determine submission. what do you think about this idea? thank you.
That sounds like a lot of work.
It makes much better sense to check if the warning class exists anywhere on the page.
For example, here is the rendered HTML for one of the warnings:
<div class="inputstatus">
<span class="error warning">First Name is Incorrect: Please enter 2 upper case or lower case at least </span>
<span class="feedback glyphicon-remove warning glyphicon"></span>
</div>
Checking if
".inputstatus .warning" exists is a reliable way to find out if any part of your page has a warning, and is suitable to decide if preventing the default behaviour of the button should occur.
thank you for answer. this is really good idea jquery has function .hasClass() to check availability of .warning. so I at the moment I can think about the folowing:
$(".inputstatus").hasClass(“warning”) that should go to submission check .each() function. thank you.
While hasClass checks the div element, I don’t think that it checks children of the element.
That’s easily solved though for you can just check if $(".inputstatus .warning") has a length. If it does then it found a warning somewhere on the page, and the form submit should be prevented.
thank you. can you help me please with the details? I don’t see yet how does length checking work.thank you.
When you use
$(".inputstatus .warning") to search for elements, it creates a list of all elements that match that selector. That list also has a length.
If the length of that list is more than zero, then you have at least one warning on the page, maybe more. It doesn’t matter how many more there are.
As long as that list is more than zero, you cannot allow the form to be submitted. That’s when you use the preventDefault method to prevent the form being submitted.
thank you. checking jquery.com/length, I can think right now on the following: $(".inputstatus .warning").length in if statement, where the condition is equal with zero then even.prevent…
please let me know if I am not right. thank you.
When the length is zero, that’s good and you want the form to carry on to being submitted, so when it’s zero is not an appropriate condition to check.
When the length is more than zero, that’s bad, and you need to prevent the form from being submitted.
yes that is right, when condition is not zero then even.prevent, I am sorry that there was a mistake.
That’s alright. It can be much more difficult to understand the wherefores and whys when it’s only the code being looked at, which is why discussing these concepts in the open can be very helpful.