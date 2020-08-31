Problem with email field in registration form

now it looks ok no red line telling mistake.
Good one. What’s the next JavaScript problem to investigate?
still the textarea. first typing characters stops at 228 instead of 240.
second : untill minlength not passing 60 char submission should be blocked. thank you.
I don’t seem to get a maxlength problem on the https://codepen.io/cfrank2000/pen/qBbLjOg page.
Have you checked on there to see if you can still make the problem happen?
as you start typing in the textarea it stops at 228, instead of 240. 228 is located below the textarea.
After further experimentation I can get the problem to happen by leaving spaces at the start and the end of the textarea. It is those spaces that are the cause of the problem.
yes this is another problem I can start typing in the middle of textarea. but even if I type from beginning, still it stops at 228.
I gave maxlength 240 in the html part but in the reality I get only 228 char.
A good solution to that is the close the textarea element as soon as you open it. That way HTML spaces indenting the code don’t screw up your textarea.
For example:
<textarea></textarea>
yes, it is working.
this is the result :
<textarea required maxlength="240" placeholder="Feedback"
class="form-control check textarea_contact feedback-field"
id="feedback" name="feedback" rows="8"></textarea>
how can I stop submission before 60 character?
Use a minlength attribute on the textarea.
also I noticed if first name last name and phone number is faulty it is submitted. how can I prevent faulty field submission? thank you.
Are you implying that the textarea problem is all fixed?
Yes textarea looks fixed and working, even minlength, if I fill up the rest of fields and textarea and I press submit it won’t let data to pass until I complete minlength requirement. Now the problem is the mentioned fields above are sent even faulty.
I can’t seem to get the problem to occur on the https://codepen.io/cfrank2000/pen/qBbLjOg page.
Please supply the link and a detailed set of instructions on how to experience the problem.
first name and last name are required at least two characters. if I type only one , still is submitted faulty. but the rest is sent too, that means email, nature of message and phone number, .
Okay, so I put in a First name, with no Last name. I attempt the submit the form and it refuses to submit. That’s all working fine for me.
Your instructions failed to get me to experience your problem.
Let’s try this again. What must I do to experience your problem?.
Hey!! Stop adding more information to a previous message!
I am leaving now due to your bad behaviour. I won’t return for 24 hours.
I don’t understand, what wrong did I do?
I just described the problem that occurs.
this is the result from codepen
Bad Path
/boomboom/v2/index.html
My apology - after making my post about the first name and last name, I saw additional information in your post relating to email, nature of message, and phone number, and gained the wrong impression that those were added afterwards. My bad.
On the matter of the first name and last name when attempting to submit the form, the form refuses to submit for me.
I’ll try other web browsers to find out if that can help me to experience your problem.
When I fill in only the first name and nothing else, pressing the submit button doesn’t seem to do anything in Chrome, Edge, or Firefox.
Are you doing anything else to get the form to submit? Such as, filling in other fields, ticking checkboxes, or something else?