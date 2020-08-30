Problem with email field in registration form

That’s not how things work around here. We are here to help people to learn.
Now, this is the JavaScript forum, so what do you want to work on next? Do you want to make more progress on the codePen “Analyse JS” issue that Gandalf was advising on?
In regard to the updated code from post #109 the problem is still there.
Here’s the section of code from https://codepen.io/cfrank2000/pen/qBbLjOg, where the Analyze JS option shows the problem:
/* message */
var maxLength = 240;
var textlen = 0;
if (name === "feedback") {
var textlen = maxLength - value.length;
The message is:
'{a}' is already defined.
Here, {a} refers to a variable of some kind. In this case it is the
textlen variable.
Inside of the if statement, the textlen variable cannot be declared again using the
var keyword, because it has already been declared earlier on.
The solution to that is to remove the var keyword from that line inside of the if statement.
thank you for help. I corrected the obvious mistake, just unfortunately it slided my attention. still character typing stops at 228 in stead of 240 char and I don’t understand why. can you help me please with that?
also I need help with minimal length: stop submission below 60 char
.than also I checked it with analize js codepen you.
Commenting out the entire line is not how to fix it. You only create more problems that way.
You aren’t supposed to comment out the line. Just remove the
var keyword from the start of the line, is all you are supposed to do there.
yes I realized it, I removed ‘var’ and unnecessary comments. please have a look.
It still shows the badly commented out line. You might need to actively save the page before anyone else other than you can see the change.
Oh no, my mistake. When I used Analyze JS, it showed me another section of the code down at the phone number on line 555, where you commented out the same var line too.
That line shouldn’t be commented out either.
yes this is what I commented out and I think it is not needed.
this what I think is not needed
//var inputstr = $(this).val();
inputstr = value;
if (name === "Phone Number") {
if (inputstr.length > 0) {
//var inputstr = $(this).val();
var phoneReg =/\(?([0-9]{4})\)?([ .-]?)([0-9]{3})\2([0-9]{4})/;
if(!phoneReg.test(inputstr) ) {
Okay, seems reasonable. Does the Analyze JS report on any other issues?
now it looks ok no red line telling mistake.
Good one. What’s the next JavaScript problem to investigate?
still the textarea. first typing characters stops at 228 instead of 240.
second : untill minlength not passing 60 char submission should be blocked. thank you.
I don’t seem to get a maxlength problem on the https://codepen.io/cfrank2000/pen/qBbLjOg page.
Have you checked on there to see if you can still make the problem happen?
as you start typing in the textarea it stops at 228, instead of 240. 228 is located below the textarea.
After further experimentation I can get the problem to happen by leaving spaces at the start and the end of the textarea. It is those spaces that are the cause of the problem.
yes this is another problem I can start typing in the middle of textarea. but even if I type from beginning, still it stops at 228.
I gave maxlength 240 in the html part but in the reality I get only 228 char.
A good solution to that is the close the textarea element as soon as you open it. That way HTML spaces indenting the code don’t screw up your textarea.
For example:
<textarea></textarea>
yes, it is working.
this is the result :
<textarea required maxlength="240" placeholder="Feedback"
class="form-control check textarea_contact feedback-field"
id="feedback" name="feedback" rows="8"></textarea>
how can I stop submission before 60 character?
Use a minlength attribute on the textarea.
also I noticed if first name last name and phone number is faulty it is submitted. how can I prevent faulty field submission? thank you.