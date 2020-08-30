Problem with email field in registration form

In regard to the updated code from post #109 the problem is still there.

Here’s the section of code from https://codepen.io/cfrank2000/pen/qBbLjOg, where the Analyze JS option shows the problem:

/* message */ var maxLength = 240; var textlen = 0; if (name === "feedback") { var textlen = maxLength - value.length;

The message is: '{a}' is already defined.

Here, {a} refers to a variable of some kind. In this case it is the textlen variable.

Inside of the if statement, the textlen variable cannot be declared again using the var keyword, because it has already been declared earlier on.

The solution to that is to remove the var keyword from that line inside of the if statement.