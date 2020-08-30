Problem with email field in registration form

But you haven’t fixed the JS error. How do you expect it to work if you don’t fix the error?
I am trying w3 validator right now, let’s see the result
w3 validator is for HTML code. It’s not for CSS or JS code.
To validate JS code I personally use JSLint, but it’s a harsh mistress.
For yourself though, I recommend ValidateJavaScript instead.
When there, open the Environments dropdown and select Browser and jQuery. You can then paste your code and use the Find & Fix JavaScript Errors button to validate your code.
And I’ve already shown you the first error - in the screenshot - and explained how to fix it.
114 posts for what should be a straight-forward form validation script is beyond ridiculous.
I have done a quick bit of googling and come up with this video on youtube.
Bootstrap 4 Forms and Validation
It’s a 30 minute video and he’s a good instructor — I am currently working my way through his NodeJS class.
I have looked through the tutorial, and here is a slightly re-versioned script I have written based on that tutorial
main.css
.main-form {
width: 450px;
margin: auto;
}
/* over-ride addition of bootstrap tick on select boxes */
.main-form select.form-control:valid {
background: none;
}
index.html
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang='en'>
<head>
<meta charset='UTF-8'>
<meta name='viewport' content='width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0'>
<title>Form</title>
<!-- Bootstrap and JQuery -->
<link rel='stylesheet' href='https://stackpath.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/4.5.2/css/bootstrap.min.css' integrity='sha384-JcKb8q3iqJ61gNV9KGb8thSsNjpSL0n8PARn9HuZOnIxN0hoP+VmmDGMN5t9UJ0Z' crossorigin='anonymous'>
<link rel='stylesheet' href='./css/main.css'>
<script src='https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.5.1.min.js' integrity='sha256-9/aliU8dGd2tb6OSsuzixeV4y/faTqgFtohetphbbj0=' crossorigin='anonymous'></script>
<script src='https://stackpath.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/4.5.2/js/bootstrap.min.js' integrity='sha384-B4gt1jrGC7Jh4AgTPSdUtOBvfO8shuf57BaghqFfPlYxofvL8/KUEfYiJOMMV+rV' crossorigin='anonymous'></script>
</head>
<body>
<form action='' class='main-form needs-validation' novalidate>
<div class='row'>
<div class='col'>
<div class='form-group'>
<label for=''>Firstname</label>
<input type='text' name='firstname' id='firstname' class='form-control'
pattern='[A-Za-z ]{1,32}'
required
>
<div class='invalid-feedback'>Invalid first name</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class='col'>
<div class='form-group'>
<label for='lastname'>Lastname</label>
<input type='text' name='lastname' id='lastname' class='form-control'
pattern="[A-Za-z-' ]{1,32}"
required
>
<div class='invalid-feedback'>Invalid last name</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class='form-group'>
<label for='username'>Username</label>
<input type='text' name='username' id='username' class='form-control' required>
<div class='invalid-feedback'>Username required</div>
</div>
<div class='form-group'>
<label for='password1'>Password</label>
<input type='password' name='password' id='password1' class='form-control'
minlength='8'
maxlength='16'
size='16'
required
pattern='^(?=.*[a-z])(?=.*[A-Z])(?=.*\d)[a-zA-Z\d]{8,16}$'
>
<small class='muted'>Must contain atleast 1 uppercase letter and 1 number</small>
</div>
<div class='form-group'>
<label for='password2'>Password</label>
<input type='password' name='password' id='password2' class='form-control'
minlength='8'
maxlength='16'
size='16'
required
pattern='^(?=.*[a-z])(?=.*[A-Z])(?=.*\d)[a-zA-Z\d]{8,16}$'
>
<small class='muted'>Please re-type your password</small>
</div>
<div class='form-group'>
<label for='gender'>Gender</label>
<select name='gender' id='gender' class='form-control'>
<option value='male'>Male</option>
<option value='female'>Female</option>
</select>
</div>
<button type='submit' class='btn btn-primary'>Submit</button>
</form>
<script src='./scripts/form-validate.js'></script>
</body>
</html>
form-validate.js
document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function (event) {
const form = document.querySelector('.needs-validation')
const validateHandler = function (event) {
if (form.checkValidity() === false || form.password1.value !== form.password2.value) {
event.preventDefault()
event.stopPropagation()
}
form.classList.add('was-validated')
}
form.addEventListener('submit', validateHandler)
})
Note: At 1542 lines long, your validation script is insane!! — The JS code above is 15 lines of code .
If you struggle with this, then it would be a good idea to get on a web-dev course. I personally like Udemy, but there are many others to choose from including free courses on youtube.
If you look through the content of the courses I am sure you can find a section specifically covering forms and validation.
One last thing I would say, is keep your form simple. You don’t want customers running a mile, because of your overly stringent and complicated form.
Also do you really need to know their gender? Is this London based, if so why include a Zip code?
You’re wanting to use the w3 validator, @Gandalf has supplied help in regard to the codePen JS analyse command, and @rpg_digital has recommended that you start over with a much easier to maintain version instead.
What do you want to do from here?
I tied to fix it by disabling it. as checked again my code and the disabled part looks irrelevant but still the typing characters stops at 229.please have a look,thank you.
Disable what?
What is it in the instructions I gave for fixing the first problem that you don’t understand?
thank you for help but my javascript is very beginner, I’ll start a course next month, mid of September.
to fix the js if I am right
You still have the same error as in post #103, so I have no idea what you have done.
I don’t understand, as I understood, the problem was around variable declaration. I placed this part in comment.
I really can’t see what changes you have made to the code. There are so many commented out bits of code that it’s almost impossible to follow.
What I do know is the same error is still there that you had back in post #102.
What validator have you used to check your code with?
I used the previously suggested w3 validator. at the moment the social buttons are faulty but I was thinking to try the mentioned codepen validator. is it analyze, clicking right top corner? it shows possibly error but I don’t understand what is it clearly and how to handle it.
From post #112
how can I validate css and js? can you help me please?
I suggest you go back and re-read the earlier posts. All the answers you need (for now) are there. Don’t expect people who are trying to help you to keep repeating themselves.
can you give me there ‘code’ please? it is easier to find the answers.
also I need some help with the social buttons. I made a mistake, I need to replace social buttons with input. I am using divs to move glyph-icons to there position. I don’t know if I am doing the right thing. I did my experiment in registration form.
<div class="" style="border: 2px solid red;">
<i class="fa fa-facebook left icon"> </i>
<input type="button" class="btncustom buttonsocial" value="Facebook" onclick="msg()">
</div>
registration2
the div containing glyph and input looks a bit big, or oversized also, thank you.
That’s not how things work around here. We are here to help people to learn.
Now, this is the JavaScript forum, so what do you want to work on next? Do you want to make more progress on the codePen “Analyse JS” issue that Gandalf was advising on?
In regard to the updated code from post #109 the problem is still there.
Here’s the section of code from https://codepen.io/cfrank2000/pen/qBbLjOg, where the Analyze JS option shows the problem:
/* message */
var maxLength = 240;
var textlen = 0;
if (name === "feedback") {
var textlen = maxLength - value.length;
The message is:
'{a}' is already defined.
Here, {a} refers to a variable of some kind. In this case it is the
textlen variable.
Inside of the if statement, the textlen variable cannot be declared again using the
var keyword, because it has already been declared earlier on.
The solution to that is to remove the var keyword from that line inside of the if statement.