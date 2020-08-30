Problem with email field in registration form

114 posts for what should be a straight-forward form validation script is beyond ridiculous.

I have done a quick bit of googling and come up with this video on youtube.

Bootstrap 4 Forms and Validation

It’s a 30 minute video and he’s a good instructor — I am currently working my way through his NodeJS class.

I have looked through the tutorial, and here is a slightly re-versioned script I have written based on that tutorial

main.css

.main-form { width: 450px; margin: auto; } /* over-ride addition of bootstrap tick on select boxes */ .main-form select.form-control:valid { background: none; }

index.html

<!DOCTYPE html> <html lang='en'> <head> <meta charset='UTF-8'> <meta name='viewport' content='width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0'> <title>Form</title> <!-- Bootstrap and JQuery --> <link rel='stylesheet' href='https://stackpath.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/4.5.2/css/bootstrap.min.css' integrity='sha384-JcKb8q3iqJ61gNV9KGb8thSsNjpSL0n8PARn9HuZOnIxN0hoP+VmmDGMN5t9UJ0Z' crossorigin='anonymous'> <link rel='stylesheet' href='./css/main.css'> <script src='https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.5.1.min.js' integrity='sha256-9/aliU8dGd2tb6OSsuzixeV4y/faTqgFtohetphbbj0=' crossorigin='anonymous'></script> <script src='https://stackpath.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/4.5.2/js/bootstrap.min.js' integrity='sha384-B4gt1jrGC7Jh4AgTPSdUtOBvfO8shuf57BaghqFfPlYxofvL8/KUEfYiJOMMV+rV' crossorigin='anonymous'></script> </head> <body> <form action='' class='main-form needs-validation' novalidate> <div class='row'> <div class='col'> <div class='form-group'> <label for=''>Firstname</label> <input type='text' name='firstname' id='firstname' class='form-control' pattern='[A-Za-z ]{1,32}' required > <div class='invalid-feedback'>Invalid first name</div> </div> </div> <div class='col'> <div class='form-group'> <label for='lastname'>Lastname</label> <input type='text' name='lastname' id='lastname' class='form-control' pattern="[A-Za-z-' ]{1,32}" required > <div class='invalid-feedback'>Invalid last name</div> </div> </div> </div> <div class='form-group'> <label for='username'>Username</label> <input type='text' name='username' id='username' class='form-control' required> <div class='invalid-feedback'>Username required</div> </div> <div class='form-group'> <label for='password1'>Password</label> <input type='password' name='password' id='password1' class='form-control' minlength='8' maxlength='16' size='16' required pattern='^(?=.*[a-z])(?=.*[A-Z])(?=.*\d)[a-zA-Z\d]{8,16}$' > <small class='muted'>Must contain atleast 1 uppercase letter and 1 number</small> </div> <div class='form-group'> <label for='password2'>Password</label> <input type='password' name='password' id='password2' class='form-control' minlength='8' maxlength='16' size='16' required pattern='^(?=.*[a-z])(?=.*[A-Z])(?=.*\d)[a-zA-Z\d]{8,16}$' > <small class='muted'>Please re-type your password</small> </div> <div class='form-group'> <label for='gender'>Gender</label> <select name='gender' id='gender' class='form-control'> <option value='male'>Male</option> <option value='female'>Female</option> </select> </div> <button type='submit' class='btn btn-primary'>Submit</button> </form> <script src='./scripts/form-validate.js'></script> </body> </html>

form-validate.js

document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function (event) { const form = document.querySelector('.needs-validation') const validateHandler = function (event) { if (form.checkValidity() === false || form.password1.value !== form.password2.value) { event.preventDefault() event.stopPropagation() } form.classList.add('was-validated') } form.addEventListener('submit', validateHandler) })

Note: At 1542 lines long, your validation script is insane!! — The JS code above is 15 lines of code .

If you struggle with this, then it would be a good idea to get on a web-dev course. I personally like Udemy, but there are many others to choose from including free courses on youtube.

If you look through the content of the courses I am sure you can find a section specifically covering forms and validation.

One last thing I would say, is keep your form simple. You don’t want customers running a mile, because of your overly stringent and complicated form.

Also do you really need to know their gender? Is this London based, if so why include a Zip code?