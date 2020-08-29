Problem with email field in registration form

114 posts for what should be a straight-forward form validation script is beyond ridiculous.
I have done a quick bit of googling and come up with this video on youtube.
Bootstrap 4 Forms and Validation
It’s a 30 minute video and he’s a good instructor — I am currently working my way through his NodeJS class.
I have looked through the tutorial, and here is a slightly re-versioned script I have written based on that tutorial
main.css
.main-form {
width: 450px;
margin: auto;
}
/* over-ride addition of bootstrap tick on select boxes */
.main-form select.form-control:valid {
background: none;
}
index.html
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang='en'>
<head>
<meta charset='UTF-8'>
<meta name='viewport' content='width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0'>
<title>Form</title>
<!-- Bootstrap and JQuery -->
<link rel='stylesheet' href='https://stackpath.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/4.5.2/css/bootstrap.min.css' integrity='sha384-JcKb8q3iqJ61gNV9KGb8thSsNjpSL0n8PARn9HuZOnIxN0hoP+VmmDGMN5t9UJ0Z' crossorigin='anonymous'>
<link rel='stylesheet' href='./css/main.css'>
<script src='https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.5.1.min.js' integrity='sha256-9/aliU8dGd2tb6OSsuzixeV4y/faTqgFtohetphbbj0=' crossorigin='anonymous'></script>
<script src='https://stackpath.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/4.5.2/js/bootstrap.min.js' integrity='sha384-B4gt1jrGC7Jh4AgTPSdUtOBvfO8shuf57BaghqFfPlYxofvL8/KUEfYiJOMMV+rV' crossorigin='anonymous'></script>
</head>
<body>
<form action='' class='main-form needs-validation' novalidate>
<div class='row'>
<div class='col'>
<div class='form-group'>
<label for=''>Firstname</label>
<input type='text' name='firstname' id='firstname' class='form-control'
pattern='[A-Za-z ]{1,32}'
required
>
<div class='invalid-feedback'>Invalid first name</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class='col'>
<div class='form-group'>
<label for='lastname'>Lastname</label>
<input type='text' name='lastname' id='lastname' class='form-control'
pattern="[A-Za-z-' ]{1,32}"
required
>
<div class='invalid-feedback'>Invalid last name</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class='form-group'>
<label for='username'>Username</label>
<input type='text' name='username' id='username' class='form-control' required>
<div class='invalid-feedback'>Username required</div>
</div>
<div class='form-group'>
<label for='password1'>Password</label>
<input type='password' name='password' id='password1' class='form-control'
minlength='8'
maxlength='16'
size='16'
required
pattern='^(?=.*[a-z])(?=.*[A-Z])(?=.*\d)[a-zA-Z\d]{8,16}$'
>
<small class='muted'>Must contain atleast 1 uppercase letter and 1 number</small>
</div>
<div class='form-group'>
<label for='password2'>Password</label>
<input type='password' name='password' id='password2' class='form-control'
minlength='8'
maxlength='16'
size='16'
required
pattern='^(?=.*[a-z])(?=.*[A-Z])(?=.*\d)[a-zA-Z\d]{8,16}$'
>
<small class='muted'>Please re-type your password</small>
</div>
<div class='form-group'>
<label for='gender'>Gender</label>
<select name='gender' id='gender' class='form-control'>
<option value='male'>Male</option>
<option value='female'>Female</option>
</select>
</div>
<button type='submit' class='btn btn-primary'>Submit</button>
</form>
<script src='./scripts/form-validate.js'></script>
</body>
</html>
form-validate.js
document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function (event) {
const form = document.querySelector('.needs-validation')
const validateHandler = function (event) {
if (form.checkValidity() === false || form.password1.value !== form.password2.value) {
event.preventDefault()
event.stopPropagation()
}
form.classList.add('was-validated')
}
form.addEventListener('submit', validateHandler)
})
Note: At 1542 lines long, your validation script is insane!! — The JS code above is 15 lines of code .
If you struggle with this, then it would be a good idea to get on a web-dev course. I personally like Udemy, but there are many others to choose from including free courses on youtube.
If you look through the content of the courses I am sure you can find a section specifically covering forms and validation.
One last thing I would say, is keep your form simple. You don’t want customers running a mile, because of your overly stringent and complicated form.
Also do you really need to know their gender? Is this London based, if so why include a Zip code?