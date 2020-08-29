Problem with email field in registration form

yes I can use beautifier and w3 validator with my html file but how to use it on codepen? I have the problem on codepen.thank you.
Copy the JS code from the codePen JS area, and past it into the text area at the beautifier website.
I changed the code but there is almost no difference.
You have fixed one problem, which has allowed browser console to reveal other problems.
how can use analize js?
The codePen analyze can be somewhat cryptic at times. I leave you with Gandalf to work through that.
ok thank you
It doesn’t matter which code checker you use. As with all things, it comes down to personal preferences.
However, Codepen analyser reports
'{a}' is already defined.. You may need to scroll down to see the error message.
The line just above the error message the line of code is
var textlen = maxLength - value.length;
and so it is reporting that
textlen is already defined. If you now look at your earlier code you should be able to find another definition of
textlen, and sure enough 2 lines before that you have:
var textlen = 0;
You can only define a variable once. Subsequent uses of a variable should not begin with
var . The keyword
var is telling JavaScript I’m going to use a new variable now.
When you’ve fixed that error, you’ll need to recheck your JS to see if there are any other errors.
I changed my code, here is my pen
contact2
textarea maxlength should stop at 240 char not 228, minlength did not work I deleted. please help me, thank you.
But you haven’t fixed the JS error. How do you expect it to work if you don’t fix the error?
I am trying w3 validator right now, let’s see the result
w3 validator is for HTML code. It’s not for CSS or JS code.
To validate JS code I personally use JSLint, but it’s a harsh mistress.
For yourself though, I recommend ValidateJavaScript instead.
When there, open the Environments dropdown and select Browser and jQuery. You can then paste your code and use the Find & Fix JavaScript Errors button to validate your code.
And I’ve already shown you the first error - in the screenshot - and explained how to fix it.
114 posts for what should be a straight-forward form validation script is beyond ridiculous.
I have done a quick bit of googling and come up with this video on youtube.
Bootstrap 4 Forms and Validation
It’s a 30 minute video and he’s a good instructor — I am currently working my way through his NodeJS class.
I have looked through the tutorial, and here is a slightly re-versioned script I have written based on that tutorial
main.css
.main-form {
width: 450px;
margin: auto;
}
/* over-ride addition of bootstrap tick on select boxes */
.main-form select.form-control:valid {
background: none;
}
index.html
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang='en'>
<head>
<meta charset='UTF-8'>
<meta name='viewport' content='width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0'>
<title>Form</title>
<!-- Bootstrap and JQuery -->
<link rel='stylesheet' href='https://stackpath.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/4.5.2/css/bootstrap.min.css' integrity='sha384-JcKb8q3iqJ61gNV9KGb8thSsNjpSL0n8PARn9HuZOnIxN0hoP+VmmDGMN5t9UJ0Z' crossorigin='anonymous'>
<link rel='stylesheet' href='./css/main.css'>
<script src='https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.5.1.min.js' integrity='sha256-9/aliU8dGd2tb6OSsuzixeV4y/faTqgFtohetphbbj0=' crossorigin='anonymous'></script>
<script src='https://stackpath.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/4.5.2/js/bootstrap.min.js' integrity='sha384-B4gt1jrGC7Jh4AgTPSdUtOBvfO8shuf57BaghqFfPlYxofvL8/KUEfYiJOMMV+rV' crossorigin='anonymous'></script>
</head>
<body>
<form action='' class='main-form needs-validation' novalidate>
<div class='row'>
<div class='col'>
<div class='form-group'>
<label for=''>Firstname</label>
<input type='text' name='firstname' id='firstname' class='form-control'
pattern='[A-Za-z ]{1,32}'
required
>
<div class='invalid-feedback'>Invalid first name</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class='col'>
<div class='form-group'>
<label for='lastname'>Lastname</label>
<input type='text' name='lastname' id='lastname' class='form-control'
pattern="[A-Za-z-' ]{1,32}"
required
>
<div class='invalid-feedback'>Invalid last name</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class='form-group'>
<label for='username'>Username</label>
<input type='text' name='username' id='username' class='form-control' required>
<div class='invalid-feedback'>Username required</div>
</div>
<div class='form-group'>
<label for='password1'>Password</label>
<input type='password' name='password' id='password1' class='form-control'
minlength='8'
maxlength='16'
size='16'
required
pattern='^(?=.*[a-z])(?=.*[A-Z])(?=.*\d)[a-zA-Z\d]{8,16}$'
>
<small class='muted'>Must contain atleast 1 uppercase letter and 1 number</small>
</div>
<div class='form-group'>
<label for='password2'>Password</label>
<input type='password' name='password' id='password2' class='form-control'
minlength='8'
maxlength='16'
size='16'
required
pattern='^(?=.*[a-z])(?=.*[A-Z])(?=.*\d)[a-zA-Z\d]{8,16}$'
>
<small class='muted'>Please re-type your password</small>
</div>
<div class='form-group'>
<label for='gender'>Gender</label>
<select name='gender' id='gender' class='form-control'>
<option value='male'>Male</option>
<option value='female'>Female</option>
</select>
</div>
<button type='submit' class='btn btn-primary'>Submit</button>
</form>
<script src='./scripts/form-validate.js'></script>
</body>
</html>
form-validate.js
document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function (event) {
const form = document.querySelector('.needs-validation')
const validateHandler = function (event) {
if (form.checkValidity() === false || form.password1.value !== form.password2.value) {
event.preventDefault()
event.stopPropagation()
}
form.classList.add('was-validated')
}
form.addEventListener('submit', validateHandler)
})
Note: At 1542 lines long, your validation script is insane!! — The JS code above is 15 lines of code .
If you struggle with this, then it would be a good idea to get on a web-dev course. I personally like Udemy, but there are many others to choose from including free courses on youtube.
If you look through the content of the courses I am sure you can find a section specifically covering forms and validation.
One last thing I would say, is keep your form simple. You don’t want customers running a mile, because of your overly stringent and complicated form.
Also do you really need to know their gender? Is this London based, if so why include a Zip code?
You’re wanting to use the w3 validator, @Gandalf has supplied help in regard to the codePen JS analyse command, and @rpg_digital has recommended that you start over with a much easier to maintain version instead.
What do you want to do from here?
I tied to fix it by disabling it. as checked again my code and the disabled part looks irrelevant but still the typing characters stops at 229.please have a look,thank you.
Disable what?
What is it in the instructions I gave for fixing the first problem that you don’t understand?
thank you for help but my javascript is very beginner, I’ll start a course next month, mid of September.
to fix the js if I am right