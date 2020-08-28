Problem with email field in registration form

It doesn’t matter which code checker you use. As with all things, it comes down to personal preferences.

However, Codepen analyser reports '{a}' is already defined. . You may need to scroll down to see the error message.

The line just above the error message the line of code is

var textlen = maxLength - value.length;

and so it is reporting that textlen is already defined. If you now look at your earlier code you should be able to find another definition of textlen , and sure enough 2 lines before that you have:

var textlen = 0;

You can only define a variable once. Subsequent uses of a variable should not begin with var . The keyword var is telling JavaScript I’m going to use a new variable now.

When you’ve fixed that error, you’ll need to recheck your JS to see if there are any other errors.