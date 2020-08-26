Problem with email field in registration form

Yes there is.
how can I apply it? on the net I found maxlength only
Here is the full list. https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/HTML/Element/textarea
submit check for contact us above
$(".btn1").click(function(){
$('.form-group').each(function(){
var name = $(this).find(".check,textarea").attr("name");
var value = $(this).find(".check,textarea").val().trim();
if ( value === "") {
$(this).find(".error").html(name + " is empty !").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
$(this).find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
$(this).find(".starrq").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
event.preventDefault();
//$(this).find(".starrq").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
}
//alert(inputattr);
});
});
would you mind to have a look and let me know changing to do.thank you.
Sorry no - my only feedback on your code is that it’s terrible.
(Early on I provided huge amounts of advice, and tons of updated code, and it was all ignored.)
So instead of that, is there something that is not working?
as I type phone number on the end of the number letter can by typed too that is not good.
Link?
something is not right with it
contactus
The browser console shows that the code on that page has a syntax error.
Uncaught SyntaxError: Unexpected token '}'
how can I find out where is the token problem? using notepadd++ I can find out and get there but codepen is a bit different.
That beautifier.io website is how I find it. We went over that in post #11
yes I can use beautifier and w3 validator with my html file but how to use it on codepen? I have the problem on codepen.thank you.
Copy the JS code from the codePen JS area, and past it into the text area at the beautifier website.
I changed the code but there is almost no difference.
You have fixed one problem, which has allowed browser console to reveal other problems.
how can use analize js?
The codePen analyze can be somewhat cryptic at times. I leave you with Gandalf to work through that.
It doesn’t matter which code checker you use. As with all things, it comes down to personal preferences.
However, Codepen analyser reports
'{a}' is already defined.. You may need to scroll down to see the error message.
The line just above the error message the line of code is
var textlen = maxLength - value.length;
and so it is reporting that
textlen is already defined. If you now look at your earlier code you should be able to find another definition of
textlen, and sure enough 2 lines before that you have:
var textlen = 0;
You can only define a variable once. Subsequent uses of a variable should not begin with
var . The keyword
var is telling JavaScript I’m going to use a new variable now.
When you’ve fixed that error, you’ll need to recheck your JS to see if there are any other errors.