Problem with CSS backgrounds

I’m having a super annoying problem with my CSS, and yes I’m a beginner so I have no idea what the problem is. I can’t find anything online about it. I’d appreciate any help.
Here is my code:
html{
background: url("bgplswork.jpg");
background-repeat: no-repeat;
background-position: center;
background-size: cover;
background-attachment: fixed;
}
I know I can just use an image link, but then the image won’t be as high quality.
The bgplswork.jpg is stored in the same folder as the html and CSS sheet, I don’t see why it’s not working.