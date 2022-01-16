Problem with CSS backgrounds

ejgeller: ejgeller: I don’t see why it’s not working.

That code is fine so it must be the path to the image that is wrong or you have a typo in the image name.

The path to the image is relative to the css file so if your css file is in its own folder then your path needs to come out of that folder to find the image.

e.g. url("../bgplswork.jpg")

Assuming that you have a css folder of course.

If the img, the html page and the css file are all in the same level folder and no subfolders then your original code would work (assuming no typos).

ejgeller: ejgeller: I know I can just use an image link, but then the image won’t be as high quality.

That doesn’t make a lot of sense as the quality of the image has nothing to do whether you load it in the background or the foreground. It’s still the same image However I think you probably meant something else.