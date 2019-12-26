Problem with cell width in a table

Hi there,
I searched the forum but found nothing, all too sophisticated.
I have a problem with the cell width in a table.
The row is divided in 3 equal columns, the next row should take the whole width of the table.
EDIT:
I looked closer.It seems it does not use the class “tablenorm” at all.
In my css-file I have:
body {
background-color: DarkKhaki
}
.tablenorm{
width: 100%;
font-weight: normal;
color: blue;
border: 5px;
border-color: black;
}
.nombre{
font-weight: bold;
color: blue;
background: Moccasin;
width: 10%;
vertical-align: top;
}
.datum{
font-weight: bold;
color: green;
background: Moccasin;
width: 33%;
vertical-align: top;
}
.header{
font-weight: bold;
color: orange;
background: Moccasin;
width: 33%;
vertical-align: top;
}
.textarea{
font-weight: normal;
color: black;
background: yellow;
width: 100%;
height: 100px;
vertical-align: top;
}
.buttons{
font-weight: normal;
color: black;
background: green;
}
and my table is defined as follows:
<table class="tablenorm">
<tr>
<td class=nombre>
Name/Nombre
</td>
<td class="header";
Headline
</td>
<td class="datum";
ID:28 2019-09-26 9:11
</tr>
<tr>
</td>
<td class="textarea">
Text
</td>
</tr>
What happens, is that the first column in line 1 (nombre) takes all the space in the line, and the two other columns are only seen as vertical lines,
If i remove the 100% for the textarea, the 3 columns are shown as they should, but then the textarea has the width of the first column in line 1.
You can see it at
bahia-dorada.es/messageboard.php
I am grateful for any help!