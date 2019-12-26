Problem with cell width in a table

Hi there,

I have a problem with the cell width in a table.

The row is divided in 3 equal columns, the next row should take the whole width of the table.

I looked closer.It seems it does not use the class “tablenorm” at all.

In my css-file I have:

body { background-color: DarkKhaki } .tablenorm{ width: 100%; font-weight: normal; color: blue; border: 5px; border-color: black; } .nombre{ font-weight: bold; color: blue; background: Moccasin; width: 10%; vertical-align: top; } .datum{ font-weight: bold; color: green; background: Moccasin; width: 33%; vertical-align: top; } .header{ font-weight: bold; color: orange; background: Moccasin; width: 33%; vertical-align: top; } .textarea{ font-weight: normal; color: black; background: yellow; width: 100%; height: 100px; vertical-align: top; } .buttons{ font-weight: normal; color: black; background: green; }

and my table is defined as follows:

<table class="tablenorm"> <tr> <td class=nombre> Name/Nombre </td> <td class="header"; Headline </td> <td class="datum"; ID:28 2019-09-26 9:11 </tr> <tr> </td> <td class="textarea"> Text </td> </tr>

What happens, is that the first column in line 1 (nombre) takes all the space in the line, and the two other columns are only seen as vertical lines,

If i remove the 100% for the textarea, the 3 columns are shown as they should, but then the textarea has the width of the first column in line 1.

I am grateful for any help!