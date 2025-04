Problem with Accordion

Its because you are using a fixed max-height of 9em which is a magic number that doesn’t match the content. If you change it to max-height:none then the content will not be hidden but you will lose the animation.

There’s a new css property ( interpolate-size: allow-keywords;) that allows animation to auto height so you could use that instead and I have added it here:

https://codepen.io/paulobrien/pen/azzvbLw/36762ad5844570078c45ae599e7081dc

However you could instead use a details and summary element which uses no js at all and can be animated also.