Problem when inserting data to DB

Thanks for your replies,
I was’nt sure if this is a DB issue or PHP code issue so I posted on both. Now obviously I was wring.
I don’t insert the data manually
The report comes in html file.
I wrote a code which “reads” the reportt, extracts the relevant data and inserts it into the DB
Here is the code which reads the report:
do{ //start do-while loop
//Get content of current upper row
$row = strstr($new_homepage, '</tr', true );
//Remove content of current row from $new_homepage
$new_homepage = str_replace($row.'</tr>', "", $new_homepage);
//Check if the row includes a balance or credit order
if ((strpos($row, 'balance') == true) || (strpos($row, 'credit') == true)){ //If Balance
//Insert row content into array.
$keywords = preg_split("#\<(.*?)\>#", $row);
//IF $o_time EXISTS IT MEANS THIS ROW IS FULL AND HAS RELEVANT DATA
if((isset($o_time) && $keywords[4]<$o_time) || !isset($o_time)===true){
//Insert row content into array.
//Insert relevant data into array
$ticket =$keywords[2];
$o_time = $keywords[4];
$type = $keywords[6];
$c_time = $o_time;
$line[$count] = array($username, $ticket, $o_time, $type, NULL, NULL, NULL, NULL, NULL, $c_time, NULL, NULL );
$count++;
} //End If Balance
}else
{
//Check if the row includes a buy / sell order
if ((strpos($row, 'buy') == true || strpos($row, 'sell') == true)){ //If Buy / Sell
//CHECK WEATHER ORDER WAS CANCELLED OR DELETED
if((strpos($row, 'cancelled ') == false || strpos($row, 'delete') == false)){//If 2
//Insert row content into array.
$keywords = preg_split("#\<(.*?)\>#", $row);
//IF $keywords[28] EXISTS IT MEANS THIS ROW IS FULL AND HAS RELEVANT DATA
if(isset($keywords[28])){//If 3
//Insert relevant data into array
$ticket =$keywords[2];
$o_time = $keywords[4];
$type = $keywords[6];
$size = $keywords[8];
$item = substr($keywords[10], 0, -1);
$o_price = $keywords[12];
$s_l = $keywords[14];
$t_p = $keywords[16];
$c_time = $keywords[18];
$c_price = $keywords[20];
$profit = $keywords[28];
$line[$count] = array($username, $ticket, $o_time, $type, $size, $item, $o_price, $s_l, $t_p, $c_time, $c_price, $profit);
$count++;
}else{//End If 3
continue;
}
}else{//END If 2
continue;
}
}else{//END If Buy / Sell
continue;
}
}
///// iF Closed P/L IS REACHED - NO MORE TRADES AVAILABLE //////
}while (strpos($row, 'Closed P/L') != true); //End do-while loop
The first part searches for deposit q withrdawal
the second part deals with trades
It worked well for one report
Now I test the code with another report and it doesn’t work.
Here is the beginning of the first report:
And here is the begining of the second:
Chngeing data type to decimal Resulted with the following error: