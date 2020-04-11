Problem when inserting data to DB

#1

Hello
I tried to insert data into the DB

Here is a screenshot of error message

error
error883×216 20.1 KB

Here is the report wuth the uploaded data:

REPORT_1
REPORT_11082×281 20.9 KB

Here is the table structure:

MYSQLtable
MYSQLtable896×397 45.6 KB

And here is the result un the DB:

content
content950×215 15.2 KB

And here is the code where the error is ( the $stmt->…):

$db->beginTransaction();

$stmt = $db->prepare('INSERT INTO `data`
			(username, ticket, o_time, type, size, item, o_price, s_l, t_p, c_time, c_price, profit)
			VALUES
			(?, ?, ?, ?, ?, ?, ?, ?, ?, ?, ?, ?)');

	
for($i=0;$i<$count;$i++){

    $stmt->execute($line[$i]);
}//End for loop
$db->commit();

And this is the code where the data is created:

if((isset($o_time) && $keywords[4]<$o_time) || !isset($o_time)===true){
			//Insert row content into array.
			
				//Insert relevant data into array

				$ticket =$keywords[2];
				$o_time = $keywords[4];
				$type = $keywords[6];
			    $c_time = $o_time;

				$line[$count] = array($username, $ticket, $o_time, $type, NULL, NULL, NULL, NULL, NULL, $c_time, NULL, NULL );
				$count++;

How do I calculate and define the size of the float number?
The code stopped where the profit is -100000.00

What is the solution ?

#4

Where is the code that attempts to write the profit column? On the face of it, a value of -100000.00 should fit inside your column specification as it is only ten digits. If you extend it to (11,2), does the problem go away?

Is FLOAT an appropriate column type? Would DECIMAL perhaps be more suitable?