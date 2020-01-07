Problem styling heading

Hello. I am having problems styling an H2.

The text I want to style is on two lines, but it seems to me that I should keep all of it as an H2. (Maybe that assumption is wrong?)

Here is how the text should look…

[quote]

Premium Digital

+ FREE eBook

I tried wrapping a around the second line, but I cannot seem to get the styling to work.

#offers .offerName{ font-size: 1.3em; } #offers h2.offerName+span{ font-size: 1em; } <div id="offers"> <h2 class="offerName">Premium Digital <span>+ FREE Book</span></h2> </div>

The above is a snippet of a larger page, but hopefully that is enough to help me see what I am doing wrong!