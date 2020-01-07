Problem styling heading

Hello. I am having problems styling an H2.
The text I want to style is on two lines, but it seems to me that I should keep all of it as an H2. (Maybe that assumption is wrong?)
Here is how the text should look…
[quote]
Premium Digital
+ FREE eBook
I tried wrapping a around the second line, but I cannot seem to get the styling to work.
#offers .offerName{
font-size: 1.3em;
}
#offers h2.offerName+span{
font-size: 1em;
}
<div id="offers">
<h2 class="offerName">Premium Digital
<span>+ FREE Book</span></h2>
</div>
The above is a snippet of a larger page, but hopefully that is enough to help me see what I am doing wrong!