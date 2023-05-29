Problem Statement Given a year (an integer value, as input), determine whether it is a leap year or not

If it is a leap year, return the Boolean value True, otherwise, return False.

For a year to be Leap Year either of the following conditions should be true:

It is divisible by 400.

It is divisible by 4 but it is not divisible by 100.

If none of the above conditions is true, then it is not a leap year.

Input

The first line contains the year to be checked.

Constraints:

1900 ≤ year ≤10^5

Output

The function must return a Boolean value (True/False).