//problem resolved//Displaying random quotes

(Excuse me, I don’t know how to finalize the discussion…)

I’m really a beginner (and old ha ha ha)

I found some programming that allows me to display random sentences from HTML. The code is fine after some reflections and adaptations I am trying to make a line BREAK in a variable so that the name of the creator of the quote is after the sentence, below.

For example and simplified, a sentence:

“So shaken as we are, so wan with care,” Henry announces to his court. Shakespeare"

I would like this:

“So shaken as we are, so wan with care, Henry announces to his court.” (on line return…)

“Shakespeare”

I can’t find…

The code used (which I did not create comes from a codePen site. The script.js gives this and works (in short) but not possible to find a line break