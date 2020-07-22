Problem properly displaying reports page

Hi,

I have just migrated an old chat server to a new one. The old one uses php 5.6, does not have php-fpm. It uses compiled apache as httpd. The new one has php 7.3, and php-fpm is running in it. The httpd is installed from SCLO repo (httpd24-httpd).

The problem is that after migration, the reports that were accessible/viewable from the old chat is not anymore so in the new one. We use livezilla for the chat. According to livezilla forums, the solution is to edit php.ini and edit the memory_limit to 196M.

This is the article on the config :

The value/configuration that should be increased first is memory_limit. Depending on your host, this can be done in a number of places with the most likely being php.ini or .htaccess depending on your hosting situation. Add for example: memory_limit = 196M to your php.ini file (recommended, if you have access) With root access, you can use the sed util in Linux/Unix based systems, in order to increase the memory for 196M. Don't forget to properly locate your php.ini file! sed -i 's/memory_limit = .*/memory_limit = 256M/' /etc/php5/apache2/php.ini php_value memory_limit 256M to your .htaccess file in the LiveZilla root

The file that I edited was /etc/opt/rh/rh-php73/php.ini (global config).

After editing, I restarted php-fpm, but still there is not change in the reports display.

How can I resolve this problem? And what is the main cause of this problem?