Problem of using data Type as my data will hugely increase

Hi, can I ask some help…my problem is that my table has column let_id as an example. now on first design the let_id is integer, but after few months I noticed that many data are not inserted anymore because the value of my let_id is increasing and the data Type ( Int ) is cannot handle anymore. so I change it to BIGINT and the data is inserted again. my problem is that in the future what if the BIGINT cannot handle anymore ? what is my solution for this ?.

Note: the data is coming from the third party web app, and I just grab the data and inserted it to my table…

Thank you in advance.