Problem of "mega menu" hover function

https://zainjewelers.com/
if you can check shop departments menu, is not function hover for sub menu
kindly help me to fix it

Hi,

The dropdown is working for me in Chrome or am I looking at the wrong thing?

aliq
Or are you having a problem in a specific browser?

submenu auto hover is not working

You’ve told the submenus to be tabs from a different widget. So it’s doing exactly what you told it to do - behave like tabs.

i wanted to move like hover function, is it possible? widget can open with mouse over

It can’t be done in CSS because the html structure does not allow it so I’ll move this to the JS forum :slight_smile: