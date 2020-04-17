Problem of "mega menu" hover function

hi
how are you friends
i need your help!
https://zainjewelers.com/
if you can check shop departments menu, is not function hover for sub menu
https://i.imgur.com/tDBFqaj.png
kindly help me to fix it
hi
how are you friends
i need your help!
https://zainjewelers.com/
if you can check shop departments menu, is not function hover for sub menu
https://i.imgur.com/tDBFqaj.png
kindly help me to fix it
Hi,
The dropdown is working for me in Chrome or am I looking at the wrong thing?
Or are you having a problem in a specific browser?
submenu auto hover is not working
You’ve told the submenus to be tabs from a different widget. So it’s doing exactly what you told it to do - behave like tabs.
i wanted to move like hover function, is it possible? widget can open with mouse over
It can’t be done in CSS because the html structure does not allow it so I’ll move this to the JS forum